A brilliant innings from Ethan Bartlett guided Wagga RSL to a very impressive 46-run win over Kooringal in their Twenty20 clash on Saturday.
Bartlett opened the batting for RSL and set the Bulldogs up for a big total after bashing his way to 87 off just 43 deliveries which saw him clear the rope 10 times.
Stand-in captain Sam Smith also went after the Colts bowling lineup and finished unbeaten at 49no off 37 deliveries.
Smith was very pleased to start the season in such strong form and admitted that Bartlett's brilliance had played a major role in the victory.
"Yeah it was a good effort by the boys," Smith said.
"Everyone did their role pretty much but it was mainly the Ethan Bartlett show really.
"He dominated and hopefully he can do it again for us in a few weeks.
"He hits the ball so clean and he's definitely a class above and so in control when he's batting.
"It's amazing to watch."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Bartlett's and Smith's innings helped RSL post what would end up being a very strong total of 6-160 which the skipper was quite pleased about.
"I was pretty happy with it," he said.
"After watching second grade I thought about 120 would be about par so for Bart's to go off like that and to get 160 was a good effort."
The Bulldogs then continued their dominance with the ball as Ben Willis had Colts' opener Alex Smith trapped LBW for a duck in the opening over of Kooringal's innings.
Shaun Smith (1) and Hamish Starr (0) were also victims of Willis as the Colts found themselves in early trouble at 3-13.
Smith knew that the Colts had a dangerous top order and was pleased that Willis could get them off to such a strong start with the ball.
"Yeah they've got plenty of good players in their lineup," he said.
"A couple of state players and blokes that have played in Sydney so it was good to get a couple of them cheaply.
"Benny Willis bowled really well and got us off to a flying start so that was really good and he really set the platform and put them on the back foot."
Willis finished with figures of 3-14 while Smith (3-24) and Rod Guy (3-15) were also damaging with the ball as they rolled the Colts for 114.
Smith was happy with his sides efforts with the ball and also credited their work in the field as they made the most of their opportunities.
"Yeah everyone bowled pretty well," he said.
"It was a pretty good performance all round.
"It was a very complete performance in the field, we didn't drop any catches and fielded quite well."
It was an impressive victory from what was an undermanned RSL lineup that didn't feature regular first graders in Sam Perry, Ethan Perry and Will Morley.
Smith was pleased with the effort to defeat a strong side in Kooringal and credited the efforts of some second grade players that made a successful appearance in firsts.
"It was good to get the win in round one with still three or four blokes to come back into the side in the next few weeks," he said.
"A few boys came up from seconds and stood up and did their role quite well so it was a good club effort."
Colts captain Sam Gainsford played a lone hand at the top of the order for Kooringal crafting together an innings of 59 off 42 deliveries while Macgregor Hanigan also contributed at the tail finishing at 26no.
Wagga RSL 6-160 (E Bartlett 87, S Smith 49no; H Starr 2-22, S Gainsford 2-23) d Kooringal 114 (S Gainsford 59, M Hanigan 26no; B Willis 3-14, R Guy 3-15, S Smith 3-24)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.