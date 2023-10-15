Front Page repeats dose in Kosciuszko after stable change

Front Page charged to a second straight victory in the $2million Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday.
After winning last year's richest feature for Country-trained horses for Corowa trainer Geoff Dureya, this time around Dureya was left to watch on.
Following his retirement this year, Front Page was transferred to Goulburn trainer Matthew Dale.
After the race Dale admitted he followed the blueprint Dureya created last year.
"I came and congratulated Geoff this time last year and said 'wow well done mate, you had him trained to the minute' and when the team gave me the horse about 14 weeks ago I set out and made a plan to effectively blue print what he did last year," Dale said.
"We chatted to Geoff, we chatted to Paul, Geoff's son, and came up with a plan to just mirror what Geoff did last year and we nailed it.
"It's a team effort for all involved, all my staff and family.
"It's been a stressful last few weeks because it was all coming to a head.
"I knew Opal Rigde would be bloody hard to beat.
"It was a sustained gallop but Tyler nailed it and it was a great result."
Dureya admitted he was more nervous watching his former stable star on Saturday than he was last year as trainer.
"I'm certainly proud," Duryea said.
"I was more nervous today than last year as I was hoping Matty didn't stuff it up."
While Front Page is no longer trained in the region, he is still owned by the same Riverina connections.
Young product Tyler Schiller was also on board again.
Schiller was impressed with his performance.
"It was great last year to do it for Geoff but they've passed the baton onto Matt Dale and he's done a terrific job," Schiller said.
"I can't say he's improved the horse but he's got him going as good as he can.
"Geez he's a terrific animal."
After drawing barrier eight, Schiller was surprised by how easily Front Page found the front.
From there he was able to dictate terms and never looked in danger of defeat.
While $2.80 favourite Opal Ridge ate into the margin late, Front Page ($5.50) was still able to win by almost two lengths.
"He got control of the race very easy this year, I thought he quickened well from the top of the straight and he just kept building," Schiller said.
"He felt like he never stopped.
"Last year he felt like he was a little bit reluctant to go, and there were a few chasing, but not this year. He put them away very easy."
The win now takes Front Page's career earnings to over $2.4 million.
Our Last Cash ($51) was the best of the Southern Districts-trained runners after finishing eighth for Albury trainer Donna Scott.
Fellow Border horses Mnementh (Mitch Beer) and Bianco Vilano (Rob Stubbs) finished 12th and 13th respectively.
