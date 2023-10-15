Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Ash Reynoldson has topped off a remarkable season by winning her third straight best and fairest at the Goannas.
It has been a near-perfect year for Reynoldson after she also was voted best on court in the Goannas' premiership win in addition to her selection in the RFNL Netball Team of the Year.
A humble Reynoldson said it was an honour to pick up the award for the third straight time claiming that any of her teammates would be worthy recipients.
"Yes definitely," Reynoldson said.
"It's such an honour knowing that anyone in our team could get the award.
"It's such a strong team and the award could go to anyone."
Reynoldson was one of four Goannas to earn selection in the Team of the Year with Phoebe Wallace, Ava Moller and Shannan Russell also receiving the honour.
MCUE picked up their fourth consecutive A grade premiership after downing Griffith 56-38 in a tight grand final after one of the closest competitions in recent years.
Reynoldson said it was a great feeling to win the premiership given the strength of the competition this year.
"The competition was a lot harder than in previous years," she said.
"Having a strong competition makes it worthwhile because you have to fight hard for it."
The Swans handed the Goannas a rare loss in round one and Reynoldson admitted the defeat was the wake-up call the side needed.
"Yeah definitely," she said.
"Griffith are always a nice team to come up against as they are very hard but they are a clean team.
"They definitely deserved the win as they played better on the day but it just made us more hungry for the next time we played them."
It's been a remarkable three-year period for Reynoldson and she revealed that she felt that this past season had been her best so far.
"I think that this year was definitely stronger than my last two years," she said.
"I started the year off pretty strong I thought and then just tried to hold the consistency and give every game my all and it paid off."
Reynoldson picked up her first best on court award in their premiership win and she said that it was very special to claim the honour.
"Yeah that was my first best on court," she said.
"It was very special for it to be with Mango."
Reynoldson beat home Moller in a close count while Mikaela Cole finished third.
Reynoldson also picked up most consistent while Moller was most improved and best in finals.
Wallace claimed Netball Rising Star and was also named as Players' Player.
MCUE awarded life membership to Peter Mohr, Maree Collins and Phil Collins while outgoing senior co-coach Jeremy Rowe was named Goanna of the Year.
MCUE presentation night:
First grade: B&F - Nelson Foley, runner-up - Luke Lawrence
Reserve grade: B&F - Charlie Mohr, runner-up - Flynn Collins
Under 17.5: B&F - Liam Crittenden, runner-up - Daniel Okerenyang
A grade: B&F - Ash Reynoldson, runner-up - Ava Moller
A reserve: B&F - Amity Wood, runner-up - Caitlin Wheeler
B grade: B&F - Eliza Smith, runner-up - Maddie McIntyre
C grade: B&F - Ellie Clarke, runner-up - Mia Willis
Under 17: B&F - Millie Powell, runner-up - Alice Molineaux
