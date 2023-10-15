The Daily Advertiser
Ash Reynoldson has topped off a remarkable season by winning her third straight best and fairest at the Goannas

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 15 2023 - 6:10pm
Ash Reynoldson claimed her third straight best and fairest at MCUE after another terrific season for the Goannas. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Ash Reynoldson has topped off a remarkable season by winning her third straight best and fairest at the Goannas.

