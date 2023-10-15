After a false start to her preparation, Swift Enuff was able to produce the goods to break her maiden at start three at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Swift Enuff had to be scratched at the barriers at Narrandera in August.
However she was on her best behaviour for Gary Colvin on her home track.
The Wagga trainer, who also owns half of the mare, is pleased with the progress she is showing.
"She went good and is showing a bit of ability," Colvin said.
"The first start this time she kicked out in the barriers and had to be scratched, so that wasn't a good start for her, but she had a run first-up a fair while ago and was a bit wayward so she went out for a nice, long spell.
"We brought her back after needing to be scratched she went to Leeton and had to wait in the gates when a horse wouldn't go in behind her so she got out and got a bit lost but she ran on for fourth.
"She came up really well and was really good.
"I think she has a bit of a future."
Colvin is looking to step the four-year-old mare up to 1200 metres next time.
He's hoping that will help her settle a bit more after racing wide from a wide alley at Wagga on Saturday.
"She got a bit wide but that sort of hurt as last start she got in amongst them and she didn't really like it," Colvin said.
"It's all learning for them but she got a bit of room and kicked on and won the race."
Colvin was just one of two Southern Districts trainers to win across the seven-race card with Tiger Leny also breaking through for Berrigan trainer Shilleagh MeyerVale to score her first win at start 18.
