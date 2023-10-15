The Daily Advertiser
Wide passage no concern for Swift Enuff in break-through win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 15 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Swift Enuff holds off her rivals to win her first race for Wagga trainer Gary Colvin and jockey Mathew Cahill at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
After a false start to her preparation, Swift Enuff was able to produce the goods to break her maiden at start three at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.

