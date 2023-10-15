Wagga City teenager Finn Jenkins impressed with both bat and ball against his former side as the Cats claimed a nine-run victory against St Michaels in their Twenty20 clash at McPherson Oval.
Electing to bat first, the Cats found themselves in a bit of trouble at 6-63 when Jenkins came to the crease.
However he combined well with Blake Walker (22no) as they put up a 39-run seventh-wicket partnership to guide the Cats a somewhat competitive total of 7-103 off their 20 overs.
Jenkins then got to work with the ball dismissing Ethan Sherriff (5), Nathan Dohl (0) and Michael Cattell (1) to finish with figures of 3-8 off four overs.
Cats captain coach Josh Thompson was impressed with Jenkins' efforts with the ball as it helped limit the Saints to a total of 9-94 off their 20 overs.
"It was fantastic, Finny was really good," Thompson said.
"He was pretty nervous coming into the game but he just put the ball in the right areas and he didn't try to do too much with it.
"It was just bad batting shots and good bowling execution that gave him the upper hand and it was really good for him."
Jenkins was one of three youngsters who were making their first grade debut for the Cats and Thompson said it was fantastic to grab the win with such a young side.
"I'm pretty stoked to be honest," he said.
"I think at the start of the week I was more probably thinking along the lines of playing all these kids and giving them the best experience possible at first grade level.
"Not taking into account that we could be in a position to actually win the game and I think the way that the boys played for a first game at our club it was fantastic.
"It just goes to show that we are pushing these kids in the right direction and they are ready to take the next step at first grade level and do a really good job and not just fill a hole and bat at 10 and not bowl.
"They've actually got a role in our team so it was fantastic."
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Cats got off to a reasonable start before losing opener Aaron Maxwell (19) which had them sitting at 1-22.
Thompson was overall pretty happy with the batting performance and noted that boundaries were hard to come by.
"I think the outfield was pretty lush," he said.
"The only fours that were sort of hit were the ones that bounced a metre inside the rope.
"It was one of those days where you had to run really hard between the wickets and sort of get yourself to a total.
"When we came together after the break we thought 103 was probably equivalent to that 130 to 140 mark and if we could strangle them at the start of their session in the batting power play we thought we were a real chance.
"It just showed yesterday that batting between the wickets was a lot more important than hitting boundaries and we done a good job."
Jenkins was well supported by Louis Grigg (2-19) and Cane Graetz (0-13) with the ball and Thompson thought the pair performed superbly alongside Walker.
"I think Louis Grigg and Cane Graetz bowled fantastic as well," he said.
"They did a great job and then with the bat if we didn't have Blake Walker yesterday we probably don't make 103.
"So we were stoked for him to fill in for us and help us out."
Wagga City 7-103 (B Walker 22no, A Maxwell 19; N Corby 2-9, C McGinn 2-13) d St Michaels 9-94 (N Corby 33no, B Frostick 11, A Grigg 11; F Jenkins 3-8)
