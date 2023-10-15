The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Voice to Parliament

Surge of last-minute ballots as almost half of Riverina voters get in early

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:19pm, first published October 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voters at Wagga's Berry Street prepoll centre ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum day on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Voters at Wagga's Berry Street prepoll centre ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum day on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

EDITOR'S NOTE: Since this story was first published, the AEC has fixed a publishing error that incorrectly stated the Cowra prepoll returned a majority "yes" result. The figures were reported the wrong way by the AEC and have since been rectified. This story has been updated to reflect the change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.