EDITOR'S NOTE: Since this story was first published, the AEC has fixed a publishing error that incorrectly stated the Cowra prepoll returned a majority "yes" result. The figures were reported the wrong way by the AEC and have since been rectified. This story has been updated to reflect the change.
Almost half the Riverina's enrolled voters had their say on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament prior to referendum day on Saturday, with a surge of prepoll ballots cast at the eleventh hour on Friday.
The final day of early voting prompted people to head to the ballot box in droves across the electorate, with 2355 votes cast at the Wagga prepoll centre on Friday alone - the site's biggest daily turnout in its 10 days of operation.
A total of 17,146 ballots were lodged at the Berry Street centre over the early voting period, with those votes among the 52,819 cast across the Riverina electorate during prepoll.
The overall prepoll figure represented 44.9 per cent of the Riverina's 117,720 eligible voters.
In Wagga, AEC staff had counted 16,080 Berry Street prepolls as of Sunday morning, with 11,662 - or 72.5 per cent of the total - "no" votes, while 4277 were in favour of the constitutional change.
At the Glenfield Park prepoll centre, 3648 of the 4957 early votes (73.6 per cent) opposed the Voice.
Over in the Farrer electorate, a total of 46,522 early votes were submitted - 38.1 per cent of Farrer's 122,149 electors.
None of the Farrer prepoll centres returned a majority "yes" result in the referendum.
