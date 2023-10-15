The Daily Advertiser
Voice to Parliament

Cowra prepoll voters say 'yes' as almost half of Riverina electorate's voters get in early

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
October 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Voters at Wagga's Berry Street prepoll centre ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum day on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Voters at Wagga's Berry Street prepoll centre ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum day on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Almost half the Riverina's enrolled voters had their say on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament prior to referendum day on Saturday, with a surge of prepoll ballots cast at the eleventh hour on Friday.

