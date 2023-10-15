The sun was shining as racegoers donned their sporting attire and turned up trackside at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for a new-look charity race day at the weekend.
The Players and Ponies Charity Day, which replaced the annual Kurrajong event, attracted a big crowd on Saturday afternoon.
The annual Kurrajong charity race day was one of MTC's biggest and most popular events of the year, which always attracts thousands, but the event went into recess in 2023 after Kurrajong decided not to hold it this year.
In a bid not to lose momentum in the heart of the spring carnival, the MTC introduced the new charity race meeting, which was framed around the region's sporting clubs.
The day involved the six major winter sporting codes, with rugby league, Australian rules, netball, soccer, rugby union and hockey clubs each choosing a charity to be supported through the event.
Half the cost of each of the $20 general admission tickets sold for the event was given to the racegoer's nominated charity, including Can Assist, Sisters Housing, Family of League, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Beyond Blue and Riverina Bluebell.
Racegoers were encouraged to dress to have fun "sport fit" - either as their favourite sports star, in team colours, or even as a jockey.
