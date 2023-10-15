The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

All the photos from the Player and Ponies Charity Day races at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated October 15 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun was shining as racegoers donned their sporting attire and turned up trackside at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for a new-look charity race day at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.