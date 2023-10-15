Until I worked on the referendum all day Saturday - I was feeling like my country was split.
But I saw such a mix of people coming in to vote.
Nurses clocking off from work, tradies covered in paint and dust, parents with newborns, little kids on trikes, unwell people who were carefully brought in by others, those with limited or no English handing over identification to help us find their names on the roll, some who reminded me of family and friends, reluctant voters, others thrilled at how easy and quick it was, some drunk, some high on drugs, grey hair, no hair, sporty, some shuffling with canes, some on motorised scooters with little dogs, some proudly declaring they were voting for the first time.
Then there was my team - strangers until yesterday.
Over the 12+ hours I got to learn about them. If you could have seen what I experienced - almost universal politeness as this mix of people had their say and took it seriously - we had only 20 informal votes - penis drawings, smiley faces, empty spaces - as expected. They did make some team members laugh.
The overwhelming majority all turned up because they wanted to be involved... and 99.99 per cent said thank you and smiled as they returned their pencils (we gave a few to little kids who hugged them like a cherished prize) and went on their way.
Almost everyone was really pleasant to deal with.
We are not so divided as the headlines love to promote. We love, we struggle, we value.
And the electoral process was so precisely managed - it was impressive that everything was thought of and every single vote was handled with care.
Then when we all said goodbye last night, I got to fill my car with a stack of dismantled ballot boxes that will have a second life bringing joy and creativity to children at school.
If we just focus on kindness - we will all see a better future.
Geoff Field is a visionary.
In his letter to the editor ("Don't be blind to the risks", September 18), he advocates for safer outcomes for a small number of people.
A pedestrian crossing for the at-risk people in Gundagai, elderly, mobility impaired and safer outcomes for all and sundry.
He is a "Voice" for a minority seeking to be heard. If we as a community can listen to what a group wants for themselves and we can accommodate them for a better way forward that is the essence of Australia.
If I were ever afforded the opportunity to vote for example... in a referendum for a group to be heard and considered I for one would vote Yes! As I'm sure Geoff would since the content of his letter champions minorities causes.
For me, like Geoff, it's the right thing to do for a safer, happier community. You are to be commended Geoff!
I look forward to you and your colleagues extending the same principles you seek to more minorities in the future.
I think we should all follow Geoff's lead in creating a better Australia.
Seeking advancement for all minorities or at risk people outside of your own "village" is the mark of a strong vibrant culture.
We noted in The Weekend Advertiser of October 7-8, the letter to the editor by Jim Morgan which stated the lack of maintenance of the Gregadoo East Road by the Wagga City Council.
The council has instead allocated a $20,000 grant funding each year to "support" the Gay Mardi Gras to be held in Wagga, and have not considered using the ratepayers' money on extra road maintenance instead.
Obviously Jim Morgan objects to the Mardi Gras grant funding by Wagga City Council - and we object to it also. We don't think any ratepayers rate money should be used to support the Mardi Gras Festival.
I read the recent article by Ray Goodlass ('No' campaign's lies are straight out of the Trump playbook, October 9) equating the tactics of Australia's "no" campaign with those employed by the Trump campaign in the United States. The author aims to expose alleged "lies," yet some of his own claims warrant closer scrutiny.
For example, the article criticises Peter Dutton for suggesting that the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) would treat ticks and crosses on ballot papers differently. However, the AEC's own voting FAQs indicate that both ticks and crosses may be considered valid, depending on the context. This nuance is overlooked in the article.
Additionally, the article dismisses Peta Credlin's claim regarding the length of the Uluru Statement by only considering the one-page statement itself. However, its accompanying explanatory notes and minutes are an integral part of the document's interpretation, as detailed in the Australian Parliamentary Library's Quick Guide to the Uluru Statement.
The article also contends that the proposed Aboriginal Voice will not contribute to additional bureaucracy. This claim seems very premature. The legislative details of the Voice have yet to be determined, according to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Lastly, labelling these tactics as "Trumpian" polarises the conversation. The veracity of the Trump campaign itself is a matter of ongoing debate, as evidenced by Politico's article, "The Complicated Truth About Trump's Relationship With the Truth."
In the interest of fostering a more constructive dialogue, it would be beneficial to approach these complex issues with nuance rather than labelling differing viewpoints as "lies".
