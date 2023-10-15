Nurses clocking off from work, tradies covered in paint and dust, parents with newborns, little kids on trikes, unwell people who were carefully brought in by others, those with limited or no English handing over identification to help us find their names on the roll, some who reminded me of family and friends, reluctant voters, others thrilled at how easy and quick it was, some drunk, some high on drugs, grey hair, no hair, sporty, some shuffling with canes, some on motorised scooters with little dogs, some proudly declaring they were voting for the first time.

