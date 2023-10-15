The Daily Advertiser
$150,000 fine for small Deniliquin business after worker fell off roof, flown to hospital

October 15 2023 - 11:00am
A small Deniliquin carpentry business has been fined $150,000 after a worker fell from the roof of a home and was airlifted to hospital.

