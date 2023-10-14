Final countdown as Riverina crowds turn out for say in Voice referendum

Riverina voters took up their democratic right for the country's first referendum in decades as the finals hours of voting drew near to decide on a Voice to Parliament for Indigenous Australians at the weekend.
On Saturday, Australians voted on whether to change the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
At the polls, voters had to pick either "yes" or "no" to the question: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
IN OTHER NEWS:
For the referendum to pass, it must achieve a double majority. This means more than 50 per cent of voters in at least four of Australia's six states must vote for the constitutional change and more than 50 per cent of voters nation-wide must back the Yes vote.
While the result has been widely tipped in favour of the no camp, co-leader of the Riverina Yes campaign Nick Spragg held out some hope as he cast his vote with fellow leader Peita Vincent at Estella Public School on Saturday morning.
"Saturday is the ultimate poll," Mr Spragg said.
In recent weeks polls have indicated a clear win for the Vote No camp, however Mr Spragg said whatever the outcome is, something needs to be done going forward.
"If the Vote No does win, then there's going to be some interesting conversations to be had with our local representatives," he said.
Wagga man Oliver Barker, 27, was "pretty excited" to vote in his first referendum, and while he backed the Yes vote, he is not holding his breath for a win.
"I'm not particularly confident everyone will [vote yes], given the limits on state majority, which is a shame," Mr Barker said.
Nevertheless, he believes it's important to vote and sees it as his "civic duty" and "doing the right thing."
Gobbagombalin resident Stephen Meredith, 71, voted to back the change, saying something needs to be done to help close the gap for Indigenous Australians.
Mr Meredith believes the voice to parliament is a "simple solution" to help give First Nations people a leg up, but says "politics gets in the way."
Meanwhile, leader of the local campaign against change Paul Funnell said he is quietly optimistic the no's will have it as he travelled to various polls including the North Wagga Public School on Saturday.
"I wouldn't say I'm comfortable [about a win], but it appears more people are heading that direction," Mr Funnell said.
"But who knows what's in someone's mind.
"I've found less people are taking paraphernalia compared to a normal election, but this is much more straight forward with just a yes or no decision."
Backing the No campaign on Saturday was Wagga man Angus, who called the referendum a "stunt by the far left."
Meanwhile, Member for Wagga Joe McGirr was out in force supporting the Yes vote at Lutheran School Wagga.
