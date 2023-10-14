The Daily Advertiser
Final countdown as Riverina crowds turn out for say in Voice referendum

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 14 2023 - 11:08pm, first published 4:20pm
Riverina voters took up their democratic right for the country's first referendum in decades as the finals hours of voting drew near to decide on a Voice to Parliament for Indigenous Australians at the weekend.

