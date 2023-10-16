A bus link connecting Wagga and Tumut has been expanded to include a weekend trip on the back of increasing use of the service.
The trial service, which began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is operated by Goode's Coaches and has been running every Wednesday
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the popularity of the weekly trial, which was extended for a further 12 months earlier this year, meant a second service would now run on Saturdays.
The trial extension was announced in July as the state government looked to gather more data to determine the service's future.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Since then, the patronage has been steadily increasing with 390 passengers travelling on the service from July to September," the spokesperson said.
"More than 2650 trips have been made on this service since its launch in June 2020, and due to the increased popularity, we are adding another weekly service."
The spokesperson said Transport for NSW consulted with local stakeholders and the bus operator, Goodes Coaches, and conducted a survey with passengers to understand the community's need for a second service and to determine which day would be most beneficial.
"We listened to the community who have told us Saturdays would best suit them as there is no public transport in and out of Tumut on that day, with the CountryLink bus operating from Sunday to Friday only," the spokesperson said.
"The feedback received indicates expanding to Saturdays will further appeal to those passengers interested in recreation and social activities on the weekends, compared to passengers accessing the weekday service for health or medical appointments and shopping."
The route 998 bus runs via Adelong and Tarcutta, with stops at the Wagga railway station, Wagga Marketplace and Wagga Base Hospital.
The Saturday service started on October 14.
Travellers can view the timetables and book their service at transportnsw.info/regional-trials
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.