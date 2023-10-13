The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Voice to Parliament

Indigenous affairs minister receives Caux Statement supporting Voice

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
October 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's Indigenous affairs minister has received a statement of support for the Voice to Parliament co-signed by representatives from 72 countries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.