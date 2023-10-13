Australia's Indigenous affairs minister has received a statement of support for the Voice to Parliament co-signed by representatives from 72 countries.
The Caux Statement, which calls on Australians to vote "yes" in the upcoming referendum to "heal the wounds of the past", was delivered to Linda Burney by Wagga-based Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman on Friday, October 13.
It was created by Uncle Hewitt, Uncle Shane Charles and Leeton and District Local Aboriginal Land Council member Elijah Ingram at the Initiatives of Change (IofC) conference in Caux, Switzerland.
It echoes the words of activist Faith Bandler in the 1967 referendum - "the eyes of the world are on Australia".
Ms Burney, who was born in Whitton, said it showed significant international support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
"I'm so honoured to have received this statement," she said.
"I've known Uncle Hewitt for many years. His commitment to decency and justice reflects his life story as an Aboriginal Elder."
Uncle Hewitt said people overseas were watching the debate more closely than most Australians realised. He said he was overwhelmed by their support.
"During the plenary session, I had this up on the stage on a table ... as soon as there was a 10-minute break, people just swamped it," he said.
"I stood back, just overwhelmed. Even the president [of IofC Gerald Pillay] signed it.
"I spoke to him at breakfast, and asked if he'd send a message back to Australia. He didn't hesitate, and just did the whole thing off the top of his head."
Uncle Hewitt brought the statement of support back to Australia, gathering additional signatures in airports along the way.
Wagga residents' signatures have joined those of IofC delegates since its unveiling in August.
