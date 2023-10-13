Bob Hawke was right: All Australians must all be equal | Wheeler's Wisdom

Until 1942, Britain still controlled Australian foreign policy. This was removed when wartime Prime Minister John Curtin adopted the statute of Westminster.
But it was 1986 before Hawke put an end to colonialism with the Australia Acts. Ultimate sovereignty now resided in the Australian people.
Two years before the Australia Acts, another of Hawke's changes came into effect when Indigenous people were placed on the same electoral footing as all other citizens.
They previously had the option of voting at federal elections, but Hawke made it mandatory.
Chris Merritt, vice-president of the Rule of Law Institute of Australia, has pointed out Hawke championed land rights, and completed the rise of a new sovereignty in which equality of citizenship is shared by all, regardless of race.
"In Australia there is no hierarchy of descent," Hawke said in 1988. "There must be no privilege of origin. The commitment to Australia is the one thing needful to be a true Australian."
Yet today we are being faced with the choice: we can remain as one united Australia, or assign to some members of the community special status based on race. I'll be voting "no" to support Hawke's vision: equality of citizenship.
I have just returned from a week visiting South Australia with one of my grandsons. One of the places we visited was Goolwa.
The Hindmarsh Island bridge crosses the Murray near Goolwa. The difficulty in getting approval for a bridge from Goolwa to Hindmarsh Island gave rise to the "Secret Women's Business" saga.
Local Aboriginal women had claimed that Hindmarsh Island was a fertility site when the bridge was first mooted in 1967. A Royal Commission was urged. It wasn't held until the 1990s.
It found that the secret women's business was a fabrication for the purpose of obtaining protection under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984.
The Howard government had to pass the Hindmarsh Island Bridge Act (1997) to allow construction to go ahead - a 30-year delay.
This issue has festered on, with the South Australian government deciding to acknowledge that the claims were not made up.
The ABC reported in July 2010 that a Tom Trevorrow believed the bridge had brought calamity to the drought-stricken lower Murray region. How he explained the late-2010 flood is not mentioned.
"We have been sitting back witnessing these bad things and Ngarrindjeri people have been suffering internally, culturally and spiritually," Mr Trevorrow claimed.
He wants the ferry service restored because there are some Aboriginal people who will still not use the bridge to cross the river.
No matter how sincere the beliefs of the local Aboriginal people may be, the Hindmarsh Island bridge affair stands as a stark reminder of how the whole of Australia could be brought to a standstill if the "yes" campaign is successful.
The Voice will become a barrier to almost any progress in Australia. While customs and traditions should be respected, we cannot allow the future of the other 97 per cent of Australians to be shackled by Indigenous claims.
We have 11 Indigenous members in parliament. In the Northern Territory legislature, a quarter are Aboriginal.
Indigenous voices are already being heard - in parliament, where it matters.
