Wagga City will have brothers Hugh, Finn and Vaughn Jenkins all line up for the Cats as they take on St Michaels in the opening round of the Wagga Cricket season.
Finn and Vaughn will make their first grade debuts alongside Gus Coles for Wagga City while Hugh will play his first game in over 12 months as he returns from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
The older of the three brothers, Hugh said he was looking forward to being back on the field for the Cats.
"Yeah it's been exciting getting back into playing with a few of the boys I haven't seen in a while," Hugh said.
"I trained a little bit last year but I didn't get any game time so it's good to get back on the field."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Hugh said he suffered the injury back in September 2022 and revealed that his rehabilitation since having surgery had gone quite well.
"It went pretty smoothly," he said.
"I had surgery in November then the recovery has been pretty good since, I've been strengthening it up with some exercises from the physio and it feels pretty good now."
The brothers have played alongside each other previously in juniors, but Hugh admitted it was a bit strange to line up alongside his younger siblings at first grade level.
"It feels a bit weird," he said.
"I mean I've done it before in juniors a little bit, but it's good to play with them."
The reigning premiers have lost a fair bit of their first grade side from last season however Hugh believes the Cats should still be right in the hunt to go back-to-back.
"I think we have a good chance of contending for the premiership," he said.
"It should be a pretty close competition I reckon but I think we can do pretty well."
Finn makes his way back to the Cats for this season after making a couple of appearances for the Saints in the 2022-23 campaign.
He was looking forward to lining up alongside his brothers and realised the rarity of the situation they found themselves in.
"It's a very special thing to do," he said.
"I don't think many people do it so it's really good to play with them as it doesn't happen very often."
Finn will play his former side for the first time on Saturday and he conceded that there were a few nerves building ahead of the clash against the Saints.
"I'm a bit nervous," he said.
"But they are all good blokes and it should go alright."
The Saints have added a number of quality names to their side ahead of the upcoming season and Finn believes that the contest tomorrow should be quite entertaining.
"It should be a very good game," he said.
"I think it will be very competitive and hopefully we get some good cricket out of it."
14-year-old Vaughn is the youngest of the trio and makes the step up to the first grade side after playing in second grade last season for the Cats.
He was looking forward to making his first grade debut on Saturday and revealed that he would be pulling double duty as he would also line up for the seconds earlier in the day.
"Yeah it's pretty exciting," Vaughn said.
"I played seconds last year so it's good to start in firsts this year."
Vaughn enjoyed a pretty consistent season in second grade over the 2022-23 competition and he believed that experience should help him as he prepares to go up against Wagga's best.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"It's the same thing just up against better bowlers and batters and it's the same pitches and everything."
Wagga Cricket Round one (Twenty20)
Lake Albert v South Wagga - Rawlings Park
Wagga City v St Michaels - McPherson Oval
Wagga RSL v Kooringal - Wagga Cricket Ground
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.