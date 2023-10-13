Voice to Parliament campaigners on both sides of the debate have vowed to continue their respective fights regardless of this weekend's referendum result.
The vote on Saturday, October 14, will decide whether the requirement for an Indigenous advisory body will be included in the Australian constitution.
Co-team leader for the "Yes" campaign in Wagga Peita Vincent said the campaign had engaged people who had never taken an active role in politics.
Ms Vincent said the energy in the fight for Aboriginal rights would carry them forward even after the referendum.
"This is the start. If it's a 'no' we don't stop on the 15th," she said.
"All of our supporters in their hundreds say they're committed to campaigning, even though they haven't done it before.
"That won't stop just because we get a 'no' vote ... a Voice is important. We wouldn't be campaigning as hard as we are if we didn't see the importance of the Voice."
Campaigners on both sides have expressed a desire for the country to "come together" after a difficult campaign.
"No" campaigner, and former Wagga councillor Paul Funnell, said the referendum was the start of a new national conversation on Indigenous policy.
"The current situation [is] obviously not working," Mr Funnell said.
"One thing I will agree with the 'Yes' campaign on is it doesn't end here.
"There are huge amounts of money being spent ... it's not reaching people on the ground.
"We need to have inquiries, or if necessary royal commissions, so people are forced to answer questions so we actually know what's happening on the ground. At the moment, it's not getting through."
