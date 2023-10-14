Memories of Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
The future of Wagga's Royal Australian Air Force Base is secure until at least 2002 with the Riverina Institute of TAFE winning a $15 million contract to continue providing technical training at the base.
Willans Hill School celebrated its 25th anniversary, with its first principal Kevin Farrelly unveiling a commemorative plaque. With the help of current principal Graeme Dutton, Mr Farrelly also buried a time capsule.
Dean Godfrey Fryar of Saint Saviour's Cathedral, Goulburn has been appointed as an assistant bishop and will take up residence in Wagga as the rector of St John's Parish and will be the first Anglican bishop to be based in Wagga.
Pro-Vice Chancellor of Charles Sturt University, Peter Hodgson, said the total number of students applying for courses and the number of students putting CSU as their first preference has risen by 59 per cent since last year.
Johnson Clifton and Mark Mooney shared Turvey Park's best and fairest award this season.
Member for Wagga, Joe Schipp presented a posthumous Ministerial Sports Appreciation Award for Bob Lawrence to his wife Patricia Lawrence at Wagga's Riding for the Disabled.
Kooringal teenager Bernard Dobson has been awarded the prestigious Green Cord, the highest honour in scouting.
Cliff and Doreen Miller celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mitchell Clark was named 1999 Male Model of the Year and Josephine Wilson 1999 Model of the Year at the Today's Woman Model of the Year Quest Finals held at the RSL Club.
Wagga Blaze player Lisa Bush was awarded the women's division one top free throw trophy at the State League basketball grand finals in Canberra.
A Faith of Our Forebears concert is being held as part of the Australian National Festival of the Voice to raise money for a new pipe organ at St Michael's Cathedral.
The third annual Australian Shearing Equipment Quickshear Competition was held at the Bridge Tavern on Saturday.
Dozens of Australian native birds escaped after vandals burnt and tore netting in the Wagga Botanic Gardens aviary.
Wagga's percentage population growth last year outstripped the Orange-Bathurst growth centre, and at 2.09 per cent was only fractionally behind that of Albury-Wodonga.
Bishop of Wagga, Dr F P Carroll announced a major reorganisation of Catholic school facilities in Wagga including the closure of St Joseph's and St Mary's infant and primary schools, the precincts of which will be absorbed by St Michael's Regional High School and Mt Erin High School.
Shire clerk, Mr R A Laughton said Kyeamba Shire Council has received approval to loan $150,000 for residential development in the Forest Hill area.
Wagga Pastures Protection Board chairman, Mr Allan Falkiner, said that sheep numbers have dropped by well over 400,000 in the year ended December 1972.
Peter Eisenhauer was named as the best and fairest player for the Turvey Park Rugby League Club in 1973.
A new $700,000 airmen's recreation complex at Forest Hill RAAF Base was opened by Wagga Mayor, Ald M Gissing.
Twenty-year-old apprentice joiner, Ian Johnson will be one of four young men from the area to receive the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award from the Duke when he visits Wagga later this month.
The Wagga Men's Hockey Association have conferred life membership on Mr Jim Goodwin recognising twenty-five years of outstanding service as a player, official and umpire.
Wagga's mayor, Ald Gissing reviewed a parade at Kapooka Army Base which was held for the presentation of Meritorious Service, Long Service and Good Conduct medals.
The Daily Advertiser won the E C Somerlad Memorial Award, the top award for journalism in the NSW Country Press.
Two men were each fined $60 in Wagga Court of Petty Sessions after they were seen deflating tyres outside the Wagga RSL Club.
Pupils at St Mary's Catholic School were successful in winning the choral speech section for 5th and 6th grades at the recent Wagga Eisteddfod.
