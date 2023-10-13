The Daily Advertiser
Illabo Show set to draw in a good crowd with plenty in store

Taylor Dodge
October 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Illabo's Jenny Birtles and Junee's Margaret Hill judge jams as other exhibits are set up in the pavilion ahead of Saturday's Illabo Show. Picture by Madeline Begley
A new addition to the Illabo Show and a huge display are just a few of the things set to impress all who attend on Saturday.

