A new addition to the Illabo Show and a huge display are just a few of the things set to impress all who attend on Saturday.
The 101st Illabo Show will have a quick shear, which is a new addition, as well as plenty of food and fun for everyone.
Illabo Show Society executive Jenny Thompson said the quick shear is an event many will enjoy watching.
"It's a really exciting event because it's quick and the shearers love coming along and participating in the event," she said.
From the Bushman's Relay to a Magician Display, show society steward Fiona Hamilton said they have a really good selection of entertainment and festivities in store.
"We have a really good roll-up," she said.
"The Illabo Show is one of the best country shows in Australia.
"We get a bigger display than Wagga."
While the Riverina village has a population of about 150, society members said the grand annual show draws in hundreds of people from out of town.
"It's a really well-supported small show that draws crowds in from big distances," Ms Thompson said.
The day will kick off with the All Breeds Dogs Championship Show at 8am on Saturday, followed by the yard dog trials and horse events.
There will be all-day access to the animal nursery and magician display.
The Lamb Auction/Young Auctioneers Competition will kick- off at 1pm, followed by the Bushman's Relay and the quick shear at 3.30pm.
The Mini Trots will run at 4pm and the show will close with an epic fireworks display.
Ms Thompson said the fireworks were such a big hit last year they had to bring them back.
"The fireworks were such a success we are having them again this year," she said.
The fireworks will commence at 7.45pm.
The show will run on Saturday from 8am at the Illabo Showgrounds.
