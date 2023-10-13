The Rock Show Society members are crossing their fingers this year's show will be one to remember.
Last year, the town was inundated with rain causing organisers to have to postpone the event.
With the ground still wet, they then had to re-adjust plans to go ahead without some of the original festivities being canned.
The Rock Show Society secretary Joy Schultz said this year they have plenty of exciting things in store.
"We hope to have a lovely day, as last year we got washed out - we cancelled it and rescheduled it and the gate was really low last year, but this year we have it all," she said.
"We have lots of entertainment organised."
A variety of stalls and plenty on exhibition in the old pavilion is just the start of what residents can expect.
"We have a live reptile show and a mechanical bull, which will be free to go on," Ms Schultz said.
"We have the Hawkesbury Working Kelpies performance and the old trucks, tractors and cars on display, Piggys Ice Cream and the Hey-Ho Animal Nursey."
They will also have the band Open Range providing sweet sounds.
There has already been keen interest in the show in the lead up to the big day, with entries flowing in for the Baby Show, pavilion exhibitions and the Miss Showgirl and Master Showboy competitions.
Aside from having something for everyone, Ms Schultz said it will be an affordable affair.
"Our gate would probably be the cheapest in the area, it's $10 for adults and it will be cash at the gate only," she said.
"Children are $2 and under five is free and we are doing a special where you can get sausage, bread, onion and sauce with a bottle of water for $5."
It is a day residents won't want to miss.
"It's a family fun day out for the whole family and district, we get people from all over coming," Ms Schultz said.
It will also be the last year the current pavilion will be at the showgrounds with plans for the construction of a new pavilion in time for next year's show.
"It's the last year we will be using our pavilion because we have a council grant to build a new one, which will probably start in February," Ms Schultz said.
The Rock Show will run on Saturday, October 21 at the The Rock Golf Course and Showgrounds.
