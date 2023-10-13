A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on a Wagga road on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to Dunns Road at Springvale about 9.45pm following reports of a crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated a man aged in his 20s at the scene.
The man sustained injuries to his head, chest and leg and was taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
A stretch of Dunns Road at the Olympic Highway end has been closed to motorists to allow for repairs to be carried out.
It is not known what part of the road the driver was travelling on at the time of the crash.
