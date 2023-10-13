A lack of disability access and busy passing traffic at Wagga's early voting site is creating dangerous conditions for voters, one of the city's Voice to Parliament campaigners says.
Yes23 Riverina team leader Nick Spragg has been campaigning outside the city's prepoll centre at 53 Berry Street since it opened on October 3.
"There's cracked pavement, it's very uneven, there's no ramp for any disabled access. The closest thing is a driveway and that's not safe," Mr Spragg said.
"Given the population here is a bit older, there are a lot of people who use walkers and wheelchairs. There's no easy access for them.
"Berry Street leads in to the car park for a major shopping centre and cars go very fast up and down the road, yet we haven't see any speed camera and there's no crossing so people have to play a game of Frogger to get across."
The location has been used as a polling site before, including during the 2023 NSW state election.
It was the only prepoll location in the Riverina electorate for the Voice to Parliament referendum between October 3 and October 6.
Additional early voting centres became operational in the electorate, including at the Glenfield Park Scout Hall opened on October 7.
Mr Spragg notified the Australian Electoral Commission of his concerns before the start of early voting. He said it never responded.
"From my perspective, it's not a site that's fit for purpose to hold a large amount of people," he said.
"I have 100 per cent respect for the job the AEC does. I'm not criticising the way they run elections but they really need to take risk factors into account in their site selection.
"If you came to this place and did a risk assessment, you absolutely would not choose this as a site."
In response to complaints from local wheelchair users a ramp was added to the front of the Berry Street voting centre on October 6.
There are still no access ramps from the road to the footpath.
An AEC spokesperson said it assessed all polling venues for proximity and accessibility so people could plan where they vote.
"Ideally, we'd be able to secure all 7,000 voting venues we require for the referendum with full accessibility for the varying circumstances of all Australian voters," the spokesperson said.
"With the scale and complexity of the temporary operation we run it's just not always possible in all locations.
"We actively listen to feedback that we receive on the ground and act on any issues as swiftly as possible."
