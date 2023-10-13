A spectacular innings from Matthew Griffin guided Papal Bulls to an opening round Last Man Stands win however the brutality of the innings proved too much for his long-serving pair of cricket shoes.
Griffin finished his innings unbeaten at 162no off only 49 deliveries and he faced the last 10 balls barefoot after blowing out his 15-year-old shoes in the process of his explosive innings.
Chasing 201 for victory, Griffin returned to the crease at 6/97 with seven overs remaining having previously retired after smashing a quick-fire 50 from 16 balls.
He then proceeded to score 112 runs off 33 deliveries to carry the Bulls to an opening round win over Dean Jones XI.
Griffin was pretty pleased with the knock but was more excited about the fact that the Bulls were able to claim the victory.
"Yeah I was little bit surprised it came together in round one," Griffin said.
"But we did really well to get off to a good start there with a win and we're looking forward to more wins this year."
Incredibly 162no is not the highest score that Griffin has ever achieved after revealing he has previously notched up an innings of 190, however he said that was in one-day cricket and it took him a lot longer than just 49 deliveries.
While pleased to grab the victory, Griffin admitted it was far from smooth sailing and he believed at a couple of times that the win might've been out of reach.
"It was very fortunate," he said.
"At first when I got in there I thought maybe it was a little beyond us, but we were taking it a ball at a time as we just barely kept it in there.
"I had three dot balls in the second last over as you've got to run a two in LMS when you are the last man in there, you can't run a single.
"I pounded a few to fielders on the boundary and there wasn't enough time to get back so I had to cop three dot balls.
"I thought that was it but that last over I managed to get every ball over the rope on the full so it was very pleasing."
Griffin finished his incredible innings with 30 runs off the final five balls to secure victory and he admitted it took a bit of time for what he'd just accomplished to sink in.
"It definitely took a while and then all the boys came running on so it hit home that it had happened," he said.
"I didn't manage to have any shoes on by the end of it though as my Asics gel cricket shoes that have lasted me for 15 years finally gave way with a couple of overs to go.
"It was a bit of a funny feeling running over to celebrate with the boys with no shoes on."
The knock saw Griffin top the global weekly standings of LMS innings and he was one of just four players to reach triple figures in the world.
While honoured to post the highest weekly individual LMS innings, Griffin wanted the majority of the credit to go to his teammates.
"I think last year Chris Gordon started the team and we all used to play for another club in Sydney that goes by the same name," he said.
"My older brothers and Chris were part of the Papal Bulls and it was really good that Chris was able to start a Wagga team up with a lot of us that have moved down in the last four to five years.
"They're a great bunch of blokes to play with and it's always great to have the families come down on a Sunday afternoon and spend some time together.
"It's not too long for the kids being only two hours so it's ideal, it's a great team and great competition."
