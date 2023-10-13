The Daily Advertisersport
A spectacular innings from Matthew Griffin guided Papal Bulls to an opening round Last Man Stands win

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 13 2023 - 6:15pm
Matthew Griffin guided Papal Bulls to victory while barefoot after blowing out his 15-year-old shoes during his innings. Pictured with his kids left to right: Olivia, 4, James, 5, Evelyn, 1, Josephine, 3, holding Beatrice, 12 weeks, Henry, 6. Picture by Ash Smith.
A spectacular innings from Matthew Griffin guided Papal Bulls to an opening round Last Man Stands win however the brutality of the innings proved too much for his long-serving pair of cricket shoes.

