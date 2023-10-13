Riverina gold hunt to take on world record proportions

Thousands of people are set to descend on a Riverina township this weekend as it attempts a record-breaking gold hunt.
West Wyalong in the region's north will host what is set to be the world's largest simultaneous gold panning at 10.30am in the town's main street on Saturday.
The Hearts of Gold World Record attempt will occur at 10.20am, with more than 270 participants.
The attempt is being organised by Evolution Mining, in conjunction with the Bland Shire Council and event organisers, and will be held as part of the town's inaugural Hearts of Gold Festival this weekend.
Hearts of Gold committee member Holly Brooks came up with the idea for the gold panning record and said it's never been attempted before in the town.
Ms Brooks said the attempt will be monitored by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator.
Participants must successfully pan for gold for 30 minutes and if 10 per cent of participants are disqualified, the attempt will be deemed unsuccessful.
The current world record is 235.
With more than 2600 tickets already sold, Ms Brooks said the event is set to be the biggest in the town in years.
The festival highlights and celebrates the rich agricultural and gold mining history of the Bland Shire, while shining a light on the golden hearts of local residents and looking to the future.
The event will feature a number of other attractions throughout the weekend, including one of the first drone shows in regional NSW and a family fun night on Friday evening.
Ms Brooks thanked the council and Evolution Mining for their financial support and also thanked those who pitched in to help run the event.
"There's many hands on deck and it wouldn't have happened without them, so we're very appreciative of the team effort," she said.
Musical performances will also be made by local artist Ben O'Kane and regional group the Mighty Yak.
Attendees are also being invited to purchase tickets to the formal 'Golden Gala' event at Regal Estate West Wyalong on the Saturday night, or the West Wyalong Garden Volunteers' Garden Tours on Sunday morning.
Alternatively, people are welcome to participate in the West Wyalong Rugby Club's Colour Run on Sunday morning. This event will be running in conjunction with the opening of the Ninja Park and BMX Track at Redman Oval.
These two additions to the Bland Shire have proven to be highly engaging for youth in the area over the past several weeks.
Several other activities are being run by community groups and businesses throughout West Wyalong during the weekend also.
This includes Splatter/Wishart Gallery's Art Resin Workshop, Seek Fitness' Going for Gold Spin Challenge, Behind the Gates Collectables, Tom's Toys and Treasure, a photography display, a local artists recital and much more.
Looking ahead, Ms Brooks hopes the festival will become a regular event.
"We'd like to make this a yearly event," she said.
But for now it's full steam ahead this weekend followed by a well-deserved break.
