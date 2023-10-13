In reply to the general manager's remarks in Monday's The Daily Advertiser regarding the progress of the Lake Albert guaranteed water supply pipeline ["Cash yet to flow for Lake Albert pipeline as community turns up pressure"] he states the council only received formal notification that the licence had been granted on the 14th of September 2023.
TWO YEARS after the MOU was signed by the then Mayor Greg Conkey and Minister Pavey and ONE DAY after the letter asking relevant questions and signed by 751 Wagga ratepayers was delivered to the council. What a coincidence!
The general manager further states the c ouncil had to get the licence added to the NSW Water Licence Register, TWO YEARS to do that? Did the Wagga council lobby the NSW government for a quicker response, why did it take so long? There has been NO or very little information about the progress of the Lake Albert issue coming out of council staff until the letter of concern with the 751 signatures from all around Wagga and surrounding areas was received asking for an update and the reply they got from the general manager was far from satisfactory.
In attempting to explain away the lack of progress the general manager reiterates old news dating back to 2021. He also states that council had worked with the government bureaucrats for a long-term solution two years ago, yet so far are no closer to getting the pipeline in place than when first started.
The Wagga Golf Club, together with the Wagga Boat Club, bring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Wagga community, hosting competitive tournaments every year and have spent well over a million dollars upgrading their respective clubs to host bigger and better events on the understanding and expectation the council would build the necessary infrastructure required to have guaranteed water in the lake.
On January 13, 2022, the general manager said in the council notes (City of Wagga, Council Progressing Lake Albert pipeline) he expects the pipeline to be complete and functioning by 2022 - it's now 2023 and they haven't started.
If the Wagga City Council wishes to fulfill its stated mission/aim of "working with you" then it might make a genuine effort to bring this pipeline to fruition.
Thanks to the staff and anesthetist at Calvary Hospital for an entertaining day's admittance on October 6.
Friendly, chatty and best of all humour. And to Ms Fettuccini... you're a gun. Cheers!
I purchased a second hand hybrid car to with the intent to pull the motor out and couple the motor to a 3 phase generator. I wanted a low cost power supply.
In doing so I accidentally picked up a brown snake from the engine bay. That lead to rushing a 'tool pack up' and in double so, I've created sparks from a battery and set my paddock on fire.
Within minutes the whole car was engulfed in flames. The fire brigade arrived and the remains of the smouldering car was extinguished.
During the process the fumes were nothing like I have smelt before. At 50-100 metres away I could feel the impact of the fumes of the batteries on my lungs (as I tried to get upwind).
That experience made me realise our country has an enormous problem with the storage of electric and hybrid cars. There is no way I would like to escape a burning building with the extremely dangerous fumes give off by car fires. They hurt in open fields at a distance.
We need build codes where electric vehicles are stored in building and garages not attached to houses. We also need garages to have collapsible roofs in case of car fires to vent the fumes immediately.
EVs are here to stay. We need to start addressing how EV are safely stored.
Regarding all the letters to editor as of late in an endeavor to push the Voice and Climate 'cause' for and against.
In due course (if allowed to determine their own decisions without being told how to do so) people will rise to the occasion at the forthcoming referendum having weighed up the pros and cons and as to how such will affect them individually and collectively as a nation.
It's most important that those who plan to vote (NO) "write" NO in the box and those who choose (YES) only have to place a tick. Get these issues wrong and votes either way could be lost.
The climate always runs its own weather patterns. To claim that mankind has miraculously removed its authority by introducing their own theories etc as a reasoning is somewhat an audacity to say the least.
Time to get a grip on these issues and try to realise that there is "someone" out there bigger than ourselves running the "whole" show "who" knows everything whereas we only know in part.
We noted in The Weekend Advertiser of October 7-8, the letter to the editor by Jim Morgan which stated the lack of maintenance of the Gregadoo East Road by the Wagga City Council.
The council has instead allocated a $20,000 grant funding each year to "support" the Gay Mardi Gras to be held in Wagga, and have not considered using the ratepayers' money on extra road maintenance instead.
Obviously Jim Morgan objects to the Mardi Gras grant funding by Wagga City Council - and we object to it also. We don't think any ratepayers rate money should be used to support the Mardi Gras Festival.
