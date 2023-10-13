The general manager further states the c ouncil had to get the licence added to the NSW Water Licence Register, TWO YEARS to do that? Did the Wagga council lobby the NSW government for a quicker response, why did it take so long? There has been NO or very little information about the progress of the Lake Albert issue coming out of council staff until the letter of concern with the 751 signatures from all around Wagga and surrounding areas was received asking for an update and the reply they got from the general manager was far from satisfactory.