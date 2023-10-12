The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga digital farm garners national attention at CSU summit

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Charles Sturt University Wagga's global digital farm has attracted national attention as hundreds of delegates from across the country hit the paddocks to learn about some of the latest tech advancements in the ag sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.