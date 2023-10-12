Wagga digital farm garners national attention at CSU summit

Charles Sturt University Wagga's global digital farm has attracted national attention as hundreds of delegates from across the country hit the paddocks to learn about some of the latest tech advancements in the ag sector.
About 500 delegates and students took part in a series of tours across the digital farms at CSU in the city's north as part of the Digi Agrifood Summit in Wagga this week.
Global digital farm director Jon Medway said one of the key attractions was the Global Unmanned Spray System, otherwise known as GUSS - which was on display for the first time at Wagga.
He said the fully-automated sprayer, measuring approximately six metres by two metres being displayed by Hutcheon and Pearce this week has been in Australia less than 12 months.
"It's a fully-autonomous spraying unit. Once you establish the boundary for an orchard, it is able to essentially control itself, driving backwards and forwards along the rows of trees," Mr Medway said.
He said the "quite substantial unit" carries 2200 litres of spray mix and designed to operate around orchards.
While the system is not specifically designed for grain cropping, Mr Medway said other systems do exist in that space.
He said the device operates using a combination of GPS and LIDAR - a type of radar which utilises laser pulses to detect objects in its way.
"It uses that system to identify where the plants and obstacles are directly in front of the unit," Mr Medway said.
The tours also featured advances in soil testing technology which are aimed at enabling farmers to monitor the soil quality and content in their paddocks.
Mr Medway said scanning the soil in the paddock should save farmers time and money.
"Wet chemistry is a relatively expensive activity and [we're looking at] if there are more cost and time efficient ways to analyse the soil," he said.
He said a new spray drone was on display capable of carrying about 20 litres.
"We were looking at the practical applications of using that to spray individual weeds in a paddock. While it's not the sort of machine you would look at using for broad acre spraying, it might be used to spray individual weeds," he said.
Also on display was the OptiWeigh, a solar-powered cattle weigher and feeder which transmits data via satellite internet.
Another project looked into using satellite imagery, combined with other data including remotely sensitive information and weather to estimate carbon levels through time and space.
Mr Medway said the technology could come in handy as farmers are increasingly being asked to monitor their measure their carbon emissions and look at ways to capture carbon in the soil.
The demonstrations were part of the two day summit which wrapped up on Thursday.
