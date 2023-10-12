Parts of the Riverina have been left in the dark as storms move across the region, dumping hail and downing power lines, on Thursday afternoon.
Essential Energy is investigating after electricity was cut to almost 400 of its customers in the Ardlethan, Beckom and Kamarah areas and also around Yathella, south of Marrar.
A spokesperson for the company said crews were responding to the unplanned power outage affecting 46 customers at Marrar and Yathella, as well as 346 customers in Ardlethan.
"Network protection equipment activated at approximately 4.30pm for both faults, isolating supply to the area," the spokesperson said.
"Initial investigations have indicated that lightning caused powerlines to fall near Yathella Road, Marrar. Essential Energy crews are currently responding to the fault.
"In Ardlethan, crews are currently patrolling to fault find on the network."
It is understood hail has fallen in some areas.
The spokesperson said in extreme fire conditions, and on total fire ban days, Essential Energy is required to complete a full line patrol and deem it safe before manually restoring the power supply.
"At this stage, Essential Energy is unable to provide an estimated time of restoration for either outage," they said.
"Essential Energy would like to thank customers for their patience while our crews work to get the power back on."
Further outages have since occurred in locations to the south and southeast of Junee, with 100 customers affected in the Eurongilly area and another 40 offline around Harefield, as of 5.45pm.
A total 211 customers are also without power just to the west of Temora.
Storms have moved through the Riverina on Thursday afternoon, with Wagga recording 3.6 millimetres of rain between 9am and 5.30pm.
Strong winds have also been reported across the region, with an 80km/h west-southwesterly wind gust recorded in Hay at 4.38pm.
