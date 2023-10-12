Turvey Park Blue set for Albury trip to start softball season

Wagga Softball's season will kick off with a new look on Saturday.
Albury Comets have come into the competition to make it a four-team affair this season.
The Comets, who have won the last five titles on the border, will start off at home against Turvey Park Blue.
It means a grand final rematch between Turvey Park Red and South Wagga Warriors will be played in Wagga.
Wagga president Prue Adams is looking forward to seeing how the season unfolds.
"We've had three teams in for a while, the two from Turvey Park and one from South Wagga, so it's good for the girls to freshen things up and have a road trip," Adams said.
"It just changes a little and hopefully will reignite a bit more competition."
With both Wagga and Albury-Wodonga's competitions down to only three clubs, plans for ways to merge have been discussed over the past two seasons.
However after the Comets won for a fifth straight time they have forged ahead with a change.
They will have nine home games this season and will only play in Wagga five times this season.
Adams doesn't expect travel to be an issue.
"It's the untested thing as yet as we haven't tried it but it's only an hour and half so it's not that far," she said.
"We've set times around it and we are hoping it will all be well received and the girls will enjoy the season."
Turvey Park Red will be missing three members of their premiership side for Saturday's clash.
However coach Jock Currie confirmed they are set to have a fairly unchanged side, pending availability this season.
Turvey Park Blue are also struggling for numbers ahead of the first trip down to the border.
Pitching is of particular concern.
The junior competition doesn't start until next Saturday.
