The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Jeremy Rowe to co-coach AFL Canberra club Eastlake next year alongside Angus Baker

MM
By Matt Malone
October 12 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Baker and Jeremy Rowe will co-coach AFL Canberra club Eastlake next season. Picture supplied
Angus Baker and Jeremy Rowe will co-coach AFL Canberra club Eastlake next season. Picture supplied

OUTGOING Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe has accepted his next job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.