OUTGOING Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe has accepted his next job.
Rowe will co-coach AFL Canberra club Eastlake next season alongside Angus Baker.
Rowe has spent the past five years at the helm of the Goannas, performing the role this year in partnership with fellow co-coach Nelson Foley.
After being predominantly based in Canberra for the past two years, Rowe parted way with MCUE and will take on a new challenge with Eastlake.
Rowe and Baker take over from Damien Carmichael, who had the one season in charge but will remain at the club.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Baker returns to the club having previously spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Eastlake and was with Canberra Demons in the NEAFL before that.
Baker spent the past two seasons at Wodonga Bulldogs where he made a big impression in the Ovens and Murray League competition.
"Both Angus and Jeremy bring a wealth of football knowledge and experience to the Demons and the club is rapt to have the calibre of such individuals coming in to lead the men's first grade program forward," an Eastlake club statement read.
Rowe is no stranger to AFL Canberra, having coached Belconnen for three years previously.
Rowe will coach from the sidelines, while Baker will provide on-field leadership. The pair have signed on for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
