Almost 70,000 people have already had their say in the Voice to Parliament referendum across the Riverina and Farrer electorates.
The latest voting data from the Australian Electoral Commission shows 35,218 prepolls have been received at centres across the Riverina, while 31,805 ballots have been cast in Farrer, as of the close of booths on Wednesday, October 11.
The figures represent just under 30 per cent of the Riverina's 117,720 eligible voters and about 26 per cent of Farrer's 122,149 electors.
For those who haven't voted, prepoll centres will remain open until 6pm on Friday (list here) and you can find a list of where you can vote on referendum day - Saturday, October 14 - at the bottom of this story.
We've also put together a referendum day guide for electors in the seats of Riverina and Farrer.
If you haven't already, you must vote on October 14
Voting centres are open on election day from 8am to 6pm.
You can vote at any polling place in your home state.
Polling places are usually located at local schools, churches and community halls, or public buildings.
Find a list of Riverina and Farrer polling centres below, or visit aec.gov.au/where for a complete list.
If you will be interstate on election day, you can vote at a designated interstate voting centre.
Like a regular election, it's compulsory to vote. It is a $20 fine for not voting in the referendum.
October 14 will be the 45th referendum in the nation's history and the first in 23 years.
All Australians on the electoral roll will be asked to vote on the following question: A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
You will be asked to write "yes" or "no" on the ballot paper. A national majority of Australian voters, as well as a majority of states (but not territories) need to vote "yes" for the referendum to succeed.
If voters say "yes", the following words will be inserted into the constitution:
"In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:
There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;
The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."
Riverina covers an area of 48,988 square kilometres.
It extends from Cowra, Harden and Gundagai in the east to Ungarie, Ardlethan and Coolamon in the west, and from Tullamore, Peak Hill and Parkes in the north to Lockhart and Tarcutta in the south.
Communities include Ardlethan, Coolamon, Cootamundra, Cowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Gundagai, Harden, Junee, Parkes, Tarcutta, Temora, Ungarie, Wagga, West Wyalong and Young.
Farrer covers 126,590 square kilometres, stretching along the Murray River to the South Australian border.
Farrer includes Albury, Balranald, Berrigan, Carrathool, Conargo, Corowa, Deniliquin, the Greater Hume shire, Griffith, Hay, Jerilderie, Leeton, Narrandera, Urana, Wakool and Wentworth.
Please note, this is not a comprehensive list. A full list of voting centre locations, opening days and hours is available on the AEC website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.