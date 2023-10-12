While going from the comfort of your home into aged care can sound daunting, one Wagga retirement village has been commended for making the transition easy.
Gumleigh Gardens retirement village celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday, with its residents and their loved ones thanking the facility and its staff for the wonderful care they have experienced over the past decade.
Melba Reeves and her husband Tom have been residents at Gumleigh Gardens for 18 months.
The loving couple, who have been married for 69 years this December, said they were welcomed into the facility with open arms.
"It's a home away from home," Mrs Reeves said.
"It's just like a family.
"Settling into our new surroundings was not an issue for us, I feel the love and support we have received from staff has made the transition from home to care a smooth process."
Mrs Reeves, who was asked to speak at the celebration, said she and her husband's social calendar was always full, with staff ensuring they have plenty of activities to choose from.
Her sentiment was shared by Wagga's Ron Castle, who visits his wife at the village regularly.
While not a resident himself, Mr Castle said the village has also embraced him into its community.
"I've only been associated with Gumleigh Gardens for three years, but it has been three years of outstanding service to the residents," he said.
"I have seen various changes in the last 12 months that have only made the place better.
"Every member of staff seems to regard the residents as a mother or father, grandmother or grandfather and the way in which join with the residents is a credit to every one of them."
Mr Castle said the staff have developed close working relationships with the residents over time, which he said they should be commended for.
"The way in which the staff interact with all residents is nothing short of amazing," he said.
The small village has 42 beds, with the first resident moving into the facility in October 2013.
To celebrate its 10-year milestone and reflect on the home's achievements and aspirations for the future, a luncheon event was held for residents, families, staff and friends of Gumleigh Gardens.
Gumleigh Gardens was also recently given the 2023 Quality Business Award for Best Nursing Home in Wagga - yet another testament to the staff's care and work.
The Quality Business Awards are a new kind of accolade, which uses proprietary software with a machine learning algorithm to check each business's reputation on the internet.
They check for consistency, reviews, and reputation from at least three different sources such as Google, Facebook, Yelp, industry-related review sites, and many more.
Gumleigh Gardens manager Melissa Jansson said the village is like a home and like a family.
