The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's Gumleigh Gardens celebrates its 10th anniversary

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 12 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron and Dawn Small from Wagga with Dawn's parents Tom and Melba Reeves, both residents of Gumleigh Gardens, at the village's 10th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Les Smith
Ron and Dawn Small from Wagga with Dawn's parents Tom and Melba Reeves, both residents of Gumleigh Gardens, at the village's 10th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Les Smith

While going from the comfort of your home into aged care can sound daunting, one Wagga retirement village has been commended for making the transition easy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.