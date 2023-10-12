A long-time Wagga Air Force officer received a special honour as he marked half a century of service.
Warrant Officer Louis Debono, 67, was awarded the Third Federation Star for 50 years in Defence at a special ceremony attended by more than 50 people at RAAF Base Wagga on Thursday morning.
Originally from Lake Eildon in Victoria, Mr Debono signed up to join the Air Force in Melbourne at the age of just 17 in 1973.
Reflecting back on the time, he said he actually wanted to join the army.
"I was going to join the army and my dad said 'Son, what are you doing?'" Mr Debono said.
But his father was insistent, saying "I know I taught you how to shoot and live in the bush, but you're joining the Air Force".
In the end, his dad won the argument and Mr Debono said he's "still thanking him today".
On entering the Air Force, he completed his 12 weeks of recruitment training in Edinburgh in Adelaide.
From there, he headed to the Central Flying School in East Sale as a general hand and to look after the pilots.
He said his time with the Roulette flight school there was one of the highlights of his career.
"They taught me to fly for fun," Mr Debono said.
He spent 10 years there, with the first five at the flight school and the last five at the school of air navigation.
After that he came to Wagga where he trained to become a physical training instructor, before a stint in Perth and returning to Wagga in the late 1980s.
He then spent four years at the academy in Canberra, where he trained the now Chief of Air Force while he was still a cadet.
"I took him as a physical trainer," he said.
After a short stint at Fairbairn in Canberra, he returned to Wagga and has remained here ever since.
"I've done five different jobs on this base in the past 32 years," he said.
While he officially retired at the age of 60, Mr Debono has remained at RAAF Base Wagga as a reservist ever since.
He is now second in charge of the RAAF Wagga Aviation Heritage Centre where he meets many who formerly served at the base.
Speaking at Thursday's presentations, Air Marshal Chipman said he had only handed out one other Third Federation Star and that was earlier that same day.
"It's such a rare occasion for us to see someone complete 50 years of service in any of the three arms of our services and it's a wonderful achievement," he said.
Air Marshal Chipman thanked Mr Debono for his service to the air force and recalled "first meeting Lou a long time ago in ADFA".
"I hope never to do a burpee again for the rest of my life," he said.
"He was a great PT and also a good footy coach."
Air Marshal Chipman praised Mr Debono for his contribution to training up the next generation of air force members.
Sergeant Shannon Flannery was also presented with a Gold Level Commendation at the ceremony on Thursday.
