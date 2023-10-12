The in-form My Sweet Sabrina is looking eyeing off feature success to make the most of her purple patch run of form.
The Jake Stockton bred, trained and owned pacer is out to secure her place in the NSW Breeders Challenge final for four-year-old mares final at Menangle on Saturday.
After defying plenty of pressure last time out, My Sweet Sabrina set a new best mile rate of 1:51.3.
Stockton was thrilled with her efforts.
"That was just an unbelievable run," Stockton said.
"Horses just can't do that normally. We were absoultely rapt with that run and she pulled up super.
"She's right in the zone.
"I think if anyone came she would have gone again as she's just so strong and her heart rate was only 85 coming straight off the track."
The mare is the first Stockton has trained in the past five years.
With the breeding season now in full swing, he wasn't expecting to keep her in his stable for so long.
However he doesn't want to change something that has been working so well.
"She's going too good and we always had the Breeders Challenge and I thought we shouldn't change it up too much when it wasn't far away," Stockton said.
My Sweet Sabrina has won five of her last six starts.
Her only miss was a ninth in open mares grade at Menangle three starts ago.
However after racing without cover, Stockton wasn't disappointed with her efforts.
"Menangle is different and you just can't chair there when you're running 51," he said.
"She got gassed down the back when they went 26 and a bit and when you're chasing in the chair you just can't do it.
"People say she was disappointing but she still went 52 and a bit herself sitting parked.
"I was a little bit disappointed when I first looked at it but then when you analyse it it was never disappointing.
"It wouldn't matter if you swapped with any other horse in the field they probably finish in a worst position."
My Sweet Sabrina has drawn barrier six in the first of two semi-finals at Menangle on Saturday night.
Stockton believes she is well suited in the series, which culminates with a $50,000 final on October 29.
"She is the class runner of the series," he said.
"She's the highest rated runner and I'll be very disappointed if she didn't show it."
After driving her to victory in her last two starts Taylah Osmond retains the drive.
My Sweet Sabrina will have to contend with another Riverina-trained pacer in her semi-final with Secret Bling drawing barrier three for Junee trainer Trevor White.
In the first two-year-old fillies semi-final, David Micallef has Tapanga Miss drawn two while Aromet Girl will start from four for Garry Harpley.
Gotta Lockheed will start from the outside barrier in the first two-year-old colts and geldings division for Brett Woodhouse while Katie Jenner has come up with barrier one with Glitter Aint GOld in the other semi-final.
