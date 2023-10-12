The Wagga Junior Tennis Competition will utilise at least five different venues for the start of the season this weekend.
The closure of the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre for it's upcoming redevelopment has meant that organisers have had to make use of some of the city's smaller facilities however that hasn't impacted entry numbers.
Competition organiser Matt Hort was looking forward to the start of the season and believed that they had slightly more kids registered compared to last year.
"It should be great," Hort said.
"We've got 33 teams registered currently and we are looking to run across multiple venues around town and a couple out of town as well.
"We are using The Rock and Coolamon and it should be good kicking off this weekend.
"Numbers are actually slightly up on last year which is great, we are just building steadily and I know there are a lot of players that may come back once a new centre is built.
"So it's really exciting to see that during this time that we can hold onto those players.
"The youngest kids we have are playing red ball tennis so they are ages four and five years old and then we are working all the way through to older teenagers who are maybe 16 years old.
"It's great to see."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While the closure of the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre has meant that the competition has been shifted to smaller courts, Hort believes that it hasn't caused too much disruption.
"It just means that we need to spread out across multiple venues this season," he said.
"We are just trying to accommodate that and allow our smaller venues to take on those players.
"We are taking Hopwood Park, South Wagga, CSU, The Rock and Coolamon and we will look to run it at those venues this season."
Hort agreed that the closure of the Bolton Park centre had generated some positive outcomes as it gave out of town facilities like The Rock and Coolamon the opportunity to be utilised as part of the junior competition.
"It's great to give those clubs a chance to play some more tennis at this facility and get some more use there," he said.
"They all run junior coaching programs so it's good to be able to reward them for that service that they do for tennis in this town."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.