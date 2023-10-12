We can assess the health of these spokes by how well one is functioning. Even considering the health disparity on its own, the spokes of many Indigenous Australians are in disrepair. However, decades of government policy, designed in a top-down approach have failed to improve outcomes. It is in addressing these spokes, where the Voice has a chance to work. It is made by Aboriginal people for Aboriginal people. It will be made up of Aboriginal people who instinctively understand the cultural and environmental needs of their people. It is the same model as a Parents and Carers Committees at school: it is non-binding, and it is only advisory but we know that this model delivers tailored services to our children.