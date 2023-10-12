The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Nothing to fear and everything to gain at Voice to Parliament referendum

By Letters
October 13 2023 - 4:30am
I believe the referendum on October 14 is a human rights issue and invites us into a space of hope and love if only we can hear the message pure and simple without all the "noise".

