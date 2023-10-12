Wagga student and Aussie skipping champion Tom Norman is calling on the state government for funding to kickstart a program to fight childhood obesity threatening to take hold in the Riverina.
The Riverina is over-represented in recent data on the percentage of children above a healthy weight range, with five local government areas included in the top eight across the state.
Snowy Valleys recorded the worst result, with 33.3 per cent of children above a healthy weight, followed by Junee on 32.6 per cent and Lockhart on 31.9 per cent.
At seventh place was Carrathool on 30.6 per cent, followed by Coolamon on 30.5 per cent.
Tom, who recently claimed gold at an international jump rope event in the US state of Colorado, said skipping is a great way to stay fit and overcome heart sickness.
The Heart Foundation has been running its Jump Rope for Heart program encouraging school children to keep active for over 40 years, but the 21-year-old said the program took a hit during COVID and needs a boost to get back online.
As part of this program, schools sign up to the JRFH, but the heart foundation also sends out demonstration teams to encourage participants.
"The JRFH program is self-sustaining but took a hit during COVID as they reached fewer kids through demonstration teams," he said.
"One of the things they'd like to restart is having a Heart Foundation team member to focus on getting demonstration teams out across the state."
As part of this move, the Heart Foundation is aiming to commit $75,000 per year for three years to the worst ten LGAs in the state, including five Riverina locations.
These funds would support a dedicated field officer, fund teacher resources as well as travel and accommodation.
Attending school in Sydney growing up, Tom was himself part of a demonstration group and said skipping has played a big role in his life.
"I've been significantly impacted by skipping and it's really changed my life," he said.
"The only reason I've been to five world championships and competing for the last 13 years is purely because someone a long time ago put together the Heart Foundation team."
He has already raised the issue with local Riverina state MPs Joe McGirr and Steph Cooke calling for them to bring the matter to the attention of the state government.
"I told Joe this is something I'm really concerned about and I think he should support this and he said it was an awesome [idea]," Tom said.
Dr McGirr has since written to Premier Chris Minns asking him to "review the program proposal with the view of funding the program to help tackle childhood obesity by encouraging kids to be physically active and help raise essential funds for the Heart Foundation."
