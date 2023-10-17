A Wagga dad is calling for hospital emergency department staff to be better trained in how to treat patients who are non-verbal, are living with intellectual disabilities or have autism.
Robert Boyland has spoken out about what he claims is a serious gap in the healthcare system after being left disheartened by the treatment of his 13-year-old son, Isaac, at the Wagga Base Hospital emergency department last month.
Isaac - who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and becomes non-verbal when he isn't feeling well - had stopped eating, drinking and sleeping, and had shown signs of a sore throat, cough and temperature.
Although he was unable to express how bad his condition was to his parents, Mr Boyland knew his son needed quick medical attention.
Isaac was taken to the Wagga Base ED about 4.30pm on September 11 and triaged before seeing a doctor.
In triage, it is understood Isaac's temperature was taken and an oral swab was done to test for COVID-19.
Mr Boyland said Isaac was discharged about 6.30pm with only a Post-it note with the name of a numbing gel the doctor had recommended they buy from a pharmacy to treat the blistering occurring in and around his mouth.
While at the pharmacy, Mr Boyland said the pharmacist told him the gel recommended was not appropriate to treat Isaac and instead gave him a better-suited medicine free of charge.
The following day, on September 12, Mr Boyland called the emergency department to let them know Isaac would need to come back as his condition had continued to worsen since his last visit.
He said after returning to the ED, he felt as though Isaac was overlooked and dismissed with some medical professionals verbalising they didn't have time to tend to him and didn't know how to treat him because he was non-verbal.
While Mr Boyland understood the doctors were busy and doing the best they could, he said there were many nurses who didn't have the training needed to provide adequate care to his son.
Paediatric staff then became involved in the case, which Mr Boyland said was "amazing", and Isaac was placed into a bed. However, the father claimed there were nurses who continued to show a lack of training.
"One nurse had placed a syringe of medicine on Isaac's chest and walked off - because of his size they treated him like an adult, but he is only 13," he said.
An official diagnosis wasn't determined but documents, seen by The Daily Advertiser, revealed Isaac was treated for a bacterial infection similar to mycoplasma - an 'atypical' bacterium that causes lung infection.
After their experience, Mr Boyland purchased Isaac's medical documentation so he could look over it.
Mr Boyland also contacted Wagga MP Joe McGirr to express his concerns about a lack of training within the hospital's emergency department, which resulted in a meeting being arranged with Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) staff on Tuesday last week.
A MLHD spokesperson said the organisation sincerely apologised to Mr Boyland, Isaac and their family for "the distress caused as a result of their experience of care at Wagga Base Hospital".
"Feedback from our patients is taken very seriously and senior staff from Wagga Base Hospital have met with Mr Boyland, offering our sincere apologies and ongoing support with his son's care," the spokesperson said.
"We acknowledge the concerns raised and MLHD is reviewing the care provided.
"Murrumbidgee Local Health is committed to the continual improvement of our services to provide the best possible compassionate, patient-centred health care to our communities."
Mr Boyland said while the MLHD had taken on board his feedback, he said Isaac's experience had opened his eyes to a gap in emergency departments.
"I don't believe we have a service in our emergency departments for people who are non-verbal or who have autism or intellectual disabilities," he said.
"We need better representation in our emergency departments."
Mr Boyland said the experience had left Isaac feeling timid and traumatised.
"Our doctors and nurses are overworked - they don't have the time to care for people like Isaac and it's the children that are falling to the kerbside and being overlooked," he said.
Dr McGirr said he had asked hospital staff to review and investigate the situation.
"I think what Isaac went through was pretty distressing," the MP said.
"His concerns are critical and we probably do need extra support when dealing with people who have difficulties communicating.
"Perhaps we do need additional training in emergency departments."
The MLHD helped set up a follow-up check with Isaac's regular paediatric representative.
