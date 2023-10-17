The Daily Advertiser
Wagga dad Robert Boyland calls for ED staff to be better trained in treating non-verbal patients

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 18 2023 - 5:00am
Wagga dad Robert Boyland is calling for hospital emergency department staff to be better trained in treating patients who are non-verbal or have an intellectual or developmental disability. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga dad Robert Boyland is calling for hospital emergency department staff to be better trained in treating patients who are non-verbal or have an intellectual or developmental disability. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A Wagga dad is calling for hospital emergency department staff to be better trained in how to treat patients who are non-verbal, are living with intellectual disabilities or have autism.

