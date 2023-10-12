Riverina members of the Country Women's Association have backed a push for nurses to undertake two years of paid practical training in a hospital setting.
The motion was put forward during this week's 97th annual CWA Riverina Group annual conference by Galore branch president Cheryl Quigley, who wants to increase staffing in Australian hospitals and provide an easier transition for students.
"I don't think the university graduates spend enough time in hospital during their three-year training," Ms Quigley said.
"A lot of them find it confronting when they start working in hospitals, because it's a lot more stressful and more intense than they imagined."
Ms Quigley said this was something she experienced during her time as a nurse, when she saw young nursing students overawed by the environment of being in the theatre.
CWA member Tracey Gooden, who also put forward the motion, said the move was aimed at making students feel part of a community - something that was crucial in making them comfortable in a hospital setting.
IN OTHER NEWS
While the motion was strongly supported during the conference, there were questions raised over its feasibility when it came to the budget and finding the placements for it.
"What they're proposing is that for that two years that they're doing in-hospital training that they will be hands-on so that it will actually help the budget in that way," conference guest speaker, and NSW CWA state president, Joy Beames said.
The motion is now set to be debated during next year's CWA state conference in Coffs Harbour.
If the motion is passed at the state level, it would become a policy of the CWA and the organisation would them advocate the state government.
The conference, which was held at the Collingullie Hall on Wednesday, also covered issues facing local CWA branches across the district.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.