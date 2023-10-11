Firefighters have acted quickly to stop a fire from spreading through a Wagga unit complex after the alarm was raised about flames in its roof on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the unit complex on Anne Street in Tolland about 7am following several reports of a fire.
Police, NSW Ambulance paramedics, Essential Energy staff and several Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews responded to the scene.
FRNSW Turvey Park station commander Mark Edis said firefighters were quick to get to work in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading to attached units.
"Upon arrival, we found smoke issuing from the premises," Mr Edis said.
"Our firefighters got in quite quickly and were able to take control of the fire and stop it from spreading to other units.
"The cause is unclear at this stage, police will be conducting investigations."
There have been no reported injuries.
"We believe no one was living in the premises at the time, so that was quite lucky," Mr Edis said.
The complex sustained damage from the fire and building inspections will take place.
"The roof has come down on the premises and we believe there are building staff here who will check the premises," Mr Edis said.
Crews had successfully put out the fire by 8am.
