Riverina gets a voice as regional health body formed

A new regional health body has been announced by the state government with two of the 10 positions to be filled by Riverina representatives.
The state government announced on Tuesday its formation of the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel as an important step to rebuild essential health services across regional and rural NSW.
Temora mayor Rick Firman and Deniliquin mental health and Deniliquin-based suicide prevention worker Laura Hand-Ross will join representatives from across the state on the new body for a term of three years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The panel will focus on building the regional health workforce, strengthening community engagement and improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Cr Firman has a passion for rural and regional health and during his 19 years with local government he has immersed himself in enhancing local health services from a council perspective and also as chair of the Temora Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC).
Meanwhile, Ms Hand-Ross has 14 years' experience working in the mental health drug and alcohol landscape across several levels of management and clinical leadership.
She is the Aboriginal coordinator - Toward Zero Suicides and Mental Health Drug and Alcohol for Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
The advisory panel will be chaired by NSW Rural Doctors Network, chief executive Dr Richard Colbran and is set to hold its first meeting in mid-October.
Regional health minister Ryan Park said the important advisory body "brings together a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise across a range of areas from clinical care and health service delivery to community engagement and culture and change management".
"It's these key connections and local experiences we'll be drawing on to help us improve health outcomes for people living in our regions, ensuring their postcode doesn't decide the level of healthcare they receive," Mr Park said.
"I've said this many times before, you can build hospitals and health care facilities, but this alone won't deliver the care our regional communities need without a strong, supported health workforce."
Mr Park stressed that retention and recruitment of experienced staff will be a "key focus" of the new advisory panel.
"I am excited to be working with Dr Colbran and the panel as we build on the great work happening in hospitals, health services and local communities across regional NSW every day," he said.
Parliamentary secretary for regional health Dr Michael Holland said the panel would be "crucial to ensuring people living in rural and regional areas have a voice on health services for their communities".
"The panel represents communities and organisations from regional, rural and remote NSW and includes a significant representation of people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities," Dr Holland said.
Highlighting the importance of the new panel he would be heading up, Dr Richard Colbran said it "provides an important opportunity to champion the integrated nature of the rural health system and support the delivery of the NSW Regional Health Strategic Plan".
"I'm confident the panel will play a key role in supporting the measures required to ensure our communities can access the care they need - not just today but in the coming decade," Dr Colbran said.
"In NSW there are tremendously talented and committed professionals across the health and social care system, who work well with the Government, private and not-for-profit providers to achieve excellent outcomes for their communities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.