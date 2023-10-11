There will be no Southern Inland sevens program this season due to a lack of interest.
Despite a decision for the two-week SIRU Sevens to go into hiatus this season, Southern Inland were still hopeful there would be enough interest in forming both men's and women's representative sides for the Capital Sevens.
There was also hope an under 20s team could be created.
With the SIRU sevens used as a selection trial since its inception in 2020, players were instead asked to nominate this year.
However due to a lack of nominations Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan revealed there would be no sevens presence from the region this year.
"SIRU didn't see sufficient interest to field a men's and women's team in Capital Sevens like we have since 2020," Heffernan said.
"It will see both of the tournaments played in the ACT but we look forward to building interest in sevens again in 2024 with the SIRU Sevens competition followed by the sevens representative programs."
Wagga was set to host the second week on November 4.
With the Southern Inland season wrapping up in August the timing of the sevens has been questioned.
However Heffernan believes it is the best time on the calendar for it.
"It is a question that has been asked but we're also aware there's quite a bit happening in the pre-season with events like Waganha Waagangalang Sevens (in Wagga), Kiama sevens, Cowra 10s, the Boorowa rugby festival and a lot of clubs are starting their pre-season and focus on 15s rather than sevens or 10s if we were to do it.
"We like this window and it's working in some markets with a few Canberra teams playing in Capital Sevens but it's just a question of the length of the season, the break between the winter season and the sevens seasons and how clubs and SIRU can keep members engaged throughout this period where possible."
However there will still be a juniors sevens carnival in Wagga on November 5.
Heffernan expects to see plenty of local interest in the event with both boys and girls divisions in the under 14s, 16s and 18s.
It will be held at Parramore Park.
