A Wagga gym branching out into Wagga's northern suburbs is set to open its doors in just weeks.
Lake Albert business Snap Fitness is counting down the days until its second store opens and owner Nic Gannon is pumped.
"We're pretty excited to bring the people in the northern suburbs a world-class facility," Mr Gannon said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Gannon, who bought out the business with wife Hannah 18 months ago from its former Brisbane-based owners said he will be heading up the new Estella site when it opens in late November.
The all-new two-storey premises will be located at the recently-opened Estella Central shopping centre on the corner of Rainbow Drive and Avocet Drive, with large windows offering stunning views for miles across the city.
"The view is incredible," Mr Gannon said.
"It's pretty funny, because [at Snap Fitness Lake Albert] people look out the window and see the Thomas Blamey bottle shop but at [the new Estella gym], they will get picturesque views people would kill for."
Mr Gannon said the new two-storey Estella site is set to be one of the largest Snap Fitness franchises in Australia.
"Downstairs we're gonna have a full functional area that will include all of our group fitness classes," he said.
"Then upstairs we will have the full commercial side of the gym, which will include all the gym equipment and cardio, along with the nice view."
Mr Gannon said the new site would also feature a sauna, with the possibility of ice baths as well.
Like its Lake Albert counterpart, the Estella gym will also feature a free creche.
"Our point of difference is that we're really family and community orientated and we offer the free creche for mums and families, so they can get a work out in."
The Estella Central shopping centre is set to welcome another Lake Albert-based business by year's end with Mock Orange announcing plans to open at the site in August.
