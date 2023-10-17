Ever wanted the chance to skydive over Wagga? Well, now is your chance.
Skydive Oz will be in Wagga this weekend as part of its regional NSW tour and anyone wanting to take the leap should get in quickly, as places are filling up.
Former skydiver, and Skydive Oz marketing manager, Sean Herbert said the chance to free-fall at more than 200km/h for up to an exhilarating 70 seconds, before floating over the beautiful Riverina countryside and Murrumbidgee River for 5-7 minutes, was proving popular.
Limited tickets are still available for the skydives, which we take place on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.
"We can only do about 20 people a day ... everywhere we go people want to experience this," Mr Herbert said.
"It's case of you've got to get in quickly, because once we're full we can't take anymore people."
The Moruya-based company is currently touring across regional NSW, with the aim of giving people from the country an opportunity to skydive.
"We have so much fun going out to the country towns, it's nice to have country people come out they're always very happy and inviting," Mr Herbert said.
Skydivers will now have the chance to control the parachute and will be able to fly it in whatever direction they want under instructor supervision.
It's a first for the company, which has installed a new parachute system.
"It's safer than socially canoeing and the new equipment is quite amazing," he said.
"The new parachutes really are like aircraft wings these days."
Mr Herbert said skydiving was a life-changing experience.
"You have to experience free-fall to understand why we do it," he said.
"You lose vertigo, you lose that feeling of falling a couple of seconds out the door, and then it just feels like your floating and flying."
To book, visit skydiveoz.com.au
