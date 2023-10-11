The Daily Advertiser
'ISIS bride' Mariam Raad's case mentioned in Goulburn Local Court

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:49pm
Commonwealth prosecutors alleged Mariam Raad entered Syria in 2014 to be with her husband, an Islamic State fighter, who has since died. Picture from file.
A magistrate has ordered a woman accused of entering declared area of Syria to appear before the court on the next occasion after airing her frustration about the case.

