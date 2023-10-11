A magistrate has ordered a woman accused of entering declared area of Syria to appear before the court on the next occasion after airing her frustration about the case.
Young woman Mariam Raad's case was mentioned before Magistrate Geraldine Beattie in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, October 11.
Raad was not required to appear and was represented in court by solicitor Sarah Hedberg.
Raad is charged with one count of entering or remaining in the declared area of Syria, which is controlled by Islamic State.
Commonwealth prosecutors alleged Raad entered Syria in 2014 to be with her husband, an Islamic State fighter, who has since died. She was repatriated to Australia last year.
A request for adjournment was put by Director of Public Prosecutions solicitor Conor McCraith to allow for a case conference certificate.
"We're still finalising documentation for the matter," Mr McCraith said.
The case conference certificate would be filed and served by Friday, he said.
When Ms Hedberg requested her client be excused from court at the next appearance, Magistrate Beattie said it was frustrating given the case was previously transferred from Young Local Court.
The court heard she lives in Young with four young children. Her solicitor used this as the basis of an application for Raad to be excused from appearing when the matter returns to Goulburn Local Court on December 6.
"It's frustrating, the matter was transferred from Young to Goulburn," Magistrate Beattie said.
The magistrate ordered Raad to appear via audio visual link when the case returns to court.
Raad's bail was continued.
