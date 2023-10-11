When officers walk through the halls of Wagga police station, Inspector Jill Gibson is hoping they will be met with encouragement.
A new lick of blue and green paint and an array of pictures dating back to before the 1990s being put on display have transformed the once bland wall in the busy police precinct.
It is now the 'Blue Wall of History'.
The idea was formed by Inspector Gibson after a medal and service certificate of a former officer was donated to the station.
"The sergeant's daughter had his service medal and certificate of service, which she donated to us as she thought it would be better served with us," Inspector Gibson said.
"It made us think that we should really be celebrating our very rich history across the Riverina and we started making inquiries into old photographs and memorabilia."
Inspector Gibson has since been working with the Retired Police Association in Wagga, The Daily Advertiser and the Regional Archives for more imagery to hang on the wall.
"We are gathering a collection of amazing photographs that represent policing within the NSW Police Force," she said.
"We have a few photos on display currently but with the addition of the photos from Lennon Collection [by The Daily Advertiser photographer Tom Lennon] and Regional Archives we will be able to increase that."
All of the officers in the pictures were Riverina-based officers with Riverina stories and Inspector Gibson said they were "amazing" photos.
Reflecting on the history not only enables today's officers to see how far the NSW Police Force has come but is a reminder of police roots.
"As we move forward and technology takes us to a place where we can speak to someone at the touch of a button, looking at the rich history and community work we used to do, which is very important, we are trying to get back to that," Inspector Gibson said.
"It just encourages us to get back to our roots and it also makes us appreciate the technology that we do have today because there are some photos in the collection of the old radios that they used to use in the cars and they were amazing," she said.
"The location we've picked in the station for the wall is like a hub, everyone walks through there and the colours we have picked are important as well, the blue is called 'Integrity Blue' and the green on the wall is called 'Security Green'."
As Inspector Gibson works to expand their collection, she welcomed anyone who would like to donate imagery or memorabilia to contact or visit the police station.
"Even just the camaraderie - photos of mates with mates who are police officers or the community with police - it's all part of our rich history," she said.
