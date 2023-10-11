The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

William Farrer Hotel Keg 4 a Cause to support Relay for Life

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer Council community fundraiser co-coordinator Kate Kiernan with William Farrer Hotel general manager Gabrielle Clarke, Farrer Hotel events co-coordinator Molly Matthews and Wagga Relay for Life chair Alan Pottie. Picture by Les Smith
Cancer Council community fundraiser co-coordinator Kate Kiernan with William Farrer Hotel general manager Gabrielle Clarke, Farrer Hotel events co-coordinator Molly Matthews and Wagga Relay for Life chair Alan Pottie. Picture by Les Smith

A popular Wagga watering hole is doing its bit to help local cancer patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.