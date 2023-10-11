A popular Wagga watering hole is doing its bit to help local cancer patients.
This Friday, the William Farrer Hotel is inviting residents to come in and purchase a schooner of Great Northern with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Wagga Relay for Life.
The donation is part of the Keg 4 a Cause initiative run by the pub's owner Harvest Hotels.
William Farrer Hotel general manager Gabrielle Clarke said all Harvest venues pick a local charity each month to benefit from the drive, which first kicked off locally in July.
This month, for the fourth Keg 4 a Cause, they chose Wagga Relay for Life to benefit from the $820 keg due to the charity being close to the hearts of several staff members.
"At Harvest, we're all about getting around the local community and good causes so we're donating a Great Northern keg to Wagga Relay for Life," she said.
"We have a few people at the Farrer who have close connections to Relay for Life and have been doing it for many years."
Wagga Relay for Life raises important funds for the Cancer Council, which go towards supporting local cancer patients and funding important cancer research.
Wagga Relay for Life chair Alan Pottie said the support from the local hotel is wonderful.
"This support is wonderful, for two main reasons," Mr Pottie said.
"One, the money is fantastic because Relay for Life is about celebrating and remembering to fight back so there's a fundraising part of that to help ongoing research and local support," he said.
"But the important thing is the message to the community which is that cancer is 24 hours a day and Relay for Life is an event that was created 45 years ago to remember that 24 hours of the day cancer is around us."
Mr Pottie said it was also important for places like the William Farrer Hotel to jump on board in supporting the event as it raises awareness.
"The money and the interaction raises the profile of cancer awareness so people can get an early detection, get checked, do what they need to do so that if cancer does come they can [treat] it early," he said.
"It helps a lot, the Farrer is a really well-known pub in the community and people come and go here a lot."
Wagga Relay for Life will run on November 3 and November 4.
People interested in supporting the Keg 4 a Cause drive are being asked to head down to the William Farrer Hotel on Friday at 6pm and grab a Great Northern.
