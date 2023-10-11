Wagga councillors have united to pay tribute to a "fierce debater" and a community man as a decision was reached on his replacement as he moves away from the region.
Councillors farewelled their longstanding colleague Dan Hayes at his last council meeting on Monday night, as he prepares to start the next phase of his career in Wollongong following his resignation in August.
Cr Hayes will leave the city after his final day with the council on October 20 to pursue a career in suicide prevention.
First elected to the council in 2016, Cr Hayes has served continuously since then and received a wealth of kind comments from the chamber as he wrapped up his final fortnightly meeting.
At Monday night's council meeting Cr Hayes thanked council staff and councillors and said he is "looking forward" to attending one more night of workshops next week before wrapping up his time in the role.
He also thanked the Labor members in Wagga for their support.
"I hope the effort I've put in has done them proud," Cr Hayes said.
Reflecting on his years of service to Wagga, he "walks away proud of the impact made".
"I've been enriched by the experience and am optimistic for the future of Wagga," he said.
Cr Hayes said being a progressive voice in Wagga was "challenging" but also "very rewarding".
"It can be hard to push for change," he said.
But Cr Hayes said "to shape your city for the future is a thrill and a privilege".
Councillor Georgie Davies reflected on Dan as a hard worker who puts the community first and a "fierce debater".
"I'll miss that. I don't think anyone would doubt your debating skills," Cr Davies said.
"Thank you for your contribution."
Councillor Richard Foley also thanked Cr Hayes despite being "bitterly opposed" to him on political matters on many occasions.
"I've come a long way working with you as have the other councillors and it's been a very good council because of that," Cr Foley said.
He also wished Cr Hayes "all the best" going forward.
"Don't give up on your political aspirations. I think you have a lot to offer if you go to the state government one day," he said.
Deputy mayor Amelia Parkins also paid tribute to her running mate on the Labor Party ticket at the 2021 local government elections.
"I haven't met a more dedicated councillor," Cr Parkins said.
Cr Parkins reflected on the direct impact Cr Hayes had on inspiring her to stand for council.
"If I hadn't met you, there is no way I would have said yes to being a councillor myself, so I have you to thank for that," she said.
She also praised him for his boldness to stand up for what he believes.
Cr Jenny McKinnon also thanked him for his service.
"Everything you have done the community has benefited from, including us," Cr McKinnon said.
Cr Tim Koschel also reflected on the "great battles inside and outside the chamber" he has had with Cr Hayes over the years.
"We definitely can't fault you on your commitment both to the community and the councillors as well," Cr Koschel said.
Cr Koschel also thanked the councillor for his contribution and wished him "best of luck in the future".
Cr Mick Henderson also paid tribute to his rival in the chamber.
"I wouldn't say we've had the best [disputes] on the table, but it's always been a challenge and it's always been fair," Cr Henderson said.
Mayor Dallas Tout congratulated Cr Hayes for his service and recalled him as a man who votes with his conscience.
"Sometimes we will leave a meeting with differences [on issues] but at the end of the day we can walk out the door and still have a conversation after the meeting.
"Keeping that ability to debate issues without anything ever getting personal is a big thing for me and I'd like to thank you for that."
The mayor also thanked Cr Hayes for his service to the community.
"That's what being a councillor is all about," he said.
In response to the departure of Cr Hayes, the council voted to avoid a byelection.
The council resolved to submit an application to the minister for local government Ron Hoenig asking him not to fill the vacancy and skip the byelection due to the fact the local government election is less than 12 months away, being on 14 September 2024.
Cr Hayes departure comes just days before councillor Rod Kendall returns from a month-long suspension after he breached council's code of conduct.
In March 2022, Cr Kendall voted on a development application for a controversial church meeting hall in Lake Albert when he had a conflict of interest with the applicant.
