Winston Churchill was a soldier and a decorated war hero. He saw combat in Cuba, India, Sudan, and South Africa, was mentioned in dispatches and recommended for a decoration, earned four campaign medals and the Spanish Order of Military Merit, wrote five books, established himself as a popular war correspondent and lecturer, gained international fame as an escaped prisoner of war, and was elected to a seat in Parliament, all before his 26th birthday! Not a bad record wouldn't you say? These are certainly not the attributes of a "cry baby". However, at least if he did in fact cry, it was not through the weakness of his character. It was because he had something to cry about.