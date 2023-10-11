On Saturday I will be voting "Yes".
Why? Because First Nations peoples specifically requested a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament in an effort to help them close the gap for some of our most disadvantaged Australians.
Health experts and organisations across the country have roundly supported this initiative based on overwhelming evidence that when you involve communities in decision-making that affects them, better outcomes result. Given that life expectancy is up to 10 years less for indigenous people, that's a result worth aiming for, isn't it?
The decision of the Opposition to oppose the referendum is a national tragedy, particularly when their strategy has been to sow disinformation and distractions to confuse well-meaning voters. The Voice is NOT racist, it is NOT divisive, it will NOT take your backyard barbecue and it could actually save taxpayer funds by ensuring more efficient delivery of programmes. That their wrecking campaign is actually a political ploy to hurt the government* - regardless of the actual division and hurt to First Nations people in the process - is deplorable.
The Voice will not be the solution to everything, but it is a step in the right direction. It will also show the world that Australia is a generous nation working towards reconciliation.
Please make sure your vote is not based on disinformation on October 14.
Yes23.org.au is as good a place as any to start.
One, 26 or 112 pages?
The Uluru Convention was held following 13 'Regional Dialogues' meetings held around Australia.
The minutes and recommendations from those meetings were submitted to delegates at Uluru and contain 86 pages of details of what actions those regional groups wanted pursued into the future.
Those minutes were then condensed by Uluru organisers into a 25-page document outlined the 'Guiding Principles' and 'Roadmap' for action to establish a Voice as a precursor to a Makarrata Commission to oversight the preparation of Agreements between Government and First Nation groups.
When publicly released following a request under the Freedom of Information Act, they appeared as pages 2 to 26 of FOI's 'Document 14'.
Page 1 of that 26 page document has the heading 'Uluru Statement From The Heart'. (Documents 1 to 13 were each of the Regional Dialogues.)
So, whether people argue that the 'Statement' is 1, 26 or 112 pages long is to me unimportant.
What is important is that everybody should be aware of the existence of the other 111 pages which I think provide a valuable insight into where a YES vote might likely lead us.
Very few people probably have the time or inclination to download and read them in full, but trust me, despite the protestations of the YES camp not everything that you hear NO supporters saying is said without valid reason.
Apparently, some readers are of the opinion that Anthony Albanese isn't the only known great leader who blubbered when you go back in history. It looks like I overlooked not to mention that Winston Churchill was alleged to have also been a notorious "cry baby". But what would either men have to cry about?
Winston Churchill was a soldier and a decorated war hero. He saw combat in Cuba, India, Sudan, and South Africa, was mentioned in dispatches and recommended for a decoration, earned four campaign medals and the Spanish Order of Military Merit, wrote five books, established himself as a popular war correspondent and lecturer, gained international fame as an escaped prisoner of war, and was elected to a seat in Parliament, all before his 26th birthday! Not a bad record wouldn't you say? These are certainly not the attributes of a "cry baby". However, at least if he did in fact cry, it was not through the weakness of his character. It was because he had something to cry about.
He was also the British Prime Minister during the Blitz in World War II which saw some 40,000 civilians killed and 2 million houses were damaged or destroyed. Yet, during the Blitz, and in between his alleged blubberings, he made a number of speeches that inspired and rallied the British people to fight against the Nazi bombing raids. With the weight of the entire country on his shoulders, he could be excused if he had indeed shed a tear or two.
Now don't get me wrong. I know that Churchill had a hard early life but, PM Albanese also had a tough upbringing. He was brought up in a housing commission home in suburban Camperdown and was cared for by his doting single mum. One can only shudder at the hardships that he went through growing up in such an environment. Yet, despite all of these setbacks, he went on to become our prime minister. What an amazing achievement! With such a background I suppose that he can be forgiven for blubbering almost every time the Voice referendum is mentioned. Therefore, to all my detractors, I stand corrected.
