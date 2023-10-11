Students being forced to put their dreams on hold and families left anxious over visa uncertainty have prompted a group of fed-up refugee women to embark on a 640-kilometre on-foot trek.
Harini Rathnakumar is among the 22 refugee women from Sri Lanka and Iran walking from Melbourne to Canberra in a bid to draw attention to the impact visa uncertainty is having on them and their loved ones.
On Tuesday afternoon, tired and with feet covered in blisters, the women made it to Wagga after 19 days of walking from Melbourne - via Albury, Culcairn, Henty and The Rock.
Miss Rathnakumar said some of the women left behind their small children to go on the walk, hoping that it might be enough to secure them permanent futures in Australia.
The 21-year-old said about 10,000 refugees and asylum seekers, who were left out of a February announcement giving 19,000 refugees the ability to secure permanent visas, had earned their right to call Australia their forever home.
"These are people who are working in our aged care services, they're early-learning educators and some are people who stepped up and put themselves on the front line during COVID-19," she said.
The women and their families have lived without certainty in Australia for 11 years, having escaped violence and danger to seek asylum.
For some like Miss Rathnakumar, they left behind their families in a bid to seek better and safer futures.
Without permanent residency, those refugees aren't able to visit their loved ones in Sri Lanka and Iran.
For Miss Rathnakumar, it was her mother who she had to leave behind when she came to Australia.
"We want to be able to see our families again," she said.
For Miss Rathnakumar, her participation in the walk is her way of advocating for all of the refugee students whose dreams have been placed on hold.
"Up until recently I was studying for a bachelor of science," she said.
"I was listed as an international student and because I wasn't able to secure a permanent visa they withdrew me from the course."
After being left "sad and depressed", Miss Rathnakumar said the walk provided her an opportunity to be a voice for others going through similar situations.
"I wanted to do it for other students and I thought it was a good opportunity to share my story," she said.
"We have four demands that we are calling for, including equal work and study rights and access to Medicare."
The walk is being led by mother-of-three Geetha Ramachandran, who is terrified that her children could face the upbringing she had if they aren't able to seek permanent residency.
"I grew up surrounded by the violence of the civil war in Sri Lanka," she said.
"My parents were refugees, I am a refugee, my children are refugees.
"We transmit that violence and uncertainty from one generation to another.
"I am marching to bring this to an end - not just for me and my family, but for all people condemned to uncertainty."
It is a similar story for mother-of-three Samira Turkian Zadeh, who said her four-year-old twins and seven-year-old have been denied access to Medicare and government support.
"Visa restrictions shackle our skills, blocking us from pursuing our true potential," she said.
"Why does the Australian government continue to subject us to this cruelty?
"We are women, resilient and determined, marching to Canberra to claim our right to permanent visas.
"We deserve to live like everyone else, focusing on rebuilding our lives and offering our children who were born here the opportunities other children have."
The women plan to arrive at Parliament House in Canberra on October 18.
