Rachel Trenaman has suffered a devastating setback on the eve of the summer of cricket after re-injuring her anterior cruciate ligament for a second time.
It's the third time in two years that Trenaman has suffered a serious knee injury and will see her undergo what is roughly a 12-month rehabilitation period.
Trenaman had her campaign cut short last season after injuring her meniscus back in January however she had undergone a successful rehab period over the last nine months.
The injury means that she will be forced to sit out of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) campaign for Tasmania as well as the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season for Hobart Hurricanes.
Trenaman had recently signed a two-year extension with the Hurricanes which will see her stay at the club until the end of 2024.
Tasmania opened their WNCL campaign over the weekend with two wins over ACT Meteors and they currently sit second on the ladder behind South Australia Scorpions who are also undefeated.
The Tigers will next play in mid-December as the season goes on hold for the WBBL competition that commences on Thursday 19 October.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.