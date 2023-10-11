A Riverina home has been left damaged after a fire broke out in its roof while the occupants were inside.
Emergency services were called to an address on Hunter Street in Junee at 6.36pm on Tuesday following reports of a fire.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said crews in two of its trucks responded to a fire in the roof of the home and were supported by NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke issuing from the roof, the spokesperson said.
The occupants had gotten themselves out of the home.
Firefighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the structure and were able to contain the fire to the ceiling.
They also removed roof tiles to douse the flames.
No one was injured in the incident.
